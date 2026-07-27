TikTok creator Rebecca Luna, who documented her experience living with young-onset Alzheimer's disease, died through Canada's Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) programme on 25 July at the age of 49, according to a statement shared by her family.

Luna, a Victoria-based mother, built a large following by openly discussing her diagnosis, the progression of her condition and her decision to pursue MAID, Canada's legal assisted dying programme for eligible adults.

Her family announced that she died at approximately 1.15pm, surrounded by loved ones, after bringing forward a previously planned date in early August.

The announcement prompted tributes from followers who had closely followed her updates about living with young-onset Alzheimer's disease.

Rebecca Luna's Final TikTok Message

On 22 July, Luna told followers in a TikTok video that she had decided to move her planned MAID date to 25 July.

In the video, she said the decision had ultimately been hers after a lengthy process involving medical assessments and legal requirements.

'For the last two weeks I've been making the decision,' she told viewers.

Following her death, Luna's family posted a brief statement to her TikTok account.

'Rebecca passed away July 25th at approximately 1:15 p.m. surrounded by her loved ones. Thank you for your support and privacy.'

The family did not provide additional details beyond the announcement.

Over several months, Luna had regularly discussed her decision to pursue MAID, explaining that she viewed it as the most appropriate option as her illness progressed. Those comments reflected her personal views and experiences.

Rebecca Luna's Alzheimer's Timeline

Luna first revealed her diagnosis of young-onset Alzheimer's disease in April 2025, when she was 48.

Young-onset Alzheimer's refers to Alzheimer's disease diagnosed before the age of 65.

Through TikTok, Luna documented the impact of the illness on her daily life, describing changes in memory, concentration and routine activities.

In one video, she recalled sitting at her work computer and becoming unable to remember how to begin tasks she had previously completed without difficulty.

She also described accidentally leaving a stove on while boiling an egg, returning later to find smoke filling her home.

Luna used those experiences to explain how cognitive decline had affected her independence and everyday life.

As her condition progressed, she continued posting updates about medical appointments, treatment and the practical challenges associated with the disease.

Her videos attracted a substantial audience, with many viewers following her personal account of living with a progressive neurological condition.

The medical information Luna shared publicly was based on her own account, and specific details of her diagnosis and treatment have not been independently verified.

MAID Remains Legal in Canada Under Strict Eligibility Rules

Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) is legal in Canada for eligible adults who meet requirements established under federal law.

The programme allows eligible individuals to request medical assistance to end their lives following assessments by qualified healthcare professionals and the completion of legal safeguards.

Eligibility depends on several criteria, including medical assessments and informed consent, with the law continuing to evolve through legislative and judicial review.

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MAID remains the subject of ongoing public, ethical and political debate in Canada, particularly in relation to progressive neurological illnesses and other chronic medical conditions.

Throughout her videos, Luna said her decision reflected her own circumstances and did not suggest that others facing Alzheimer's disease should make the same choice.

Family Asks for Privacy

According to the family's statement, Luna spent her final moments with loved ones, including her daughter Maya.

Following news of her death, viewers posted thousands of messages expressing condolences and thanking Luna for sharing her experience with Alzheimer's disease.

Her TikTok account documented the progression of her illness over more than a year, providing followers with regular updates on her health and treatment.

Luna's death has drawn renewed attention to young-onset Alzheimer's disease and Canada's MAID legislation, while highlighting how social media has increasingly become a platform where patients document serious illnesses and connect with others facing similar experiences.