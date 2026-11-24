A 25-year-old man charged with murder in connection with the fatal NYC Chinatown attack on 20 November 2026 had been granted supervised release just one day earlier.

Alexander Florentino had appeared in court on unrelated theft charges, and prosecutors had unsuccessfully sought monetary bail.

Florentino had several outstanding criminal cases at the time of the death of 62-year-old Jin Yu. Law enforcement sources have also alleged that he had an extensive arrest history and repeatedly failed to appear for scheduled court hearings.

Florentino was subsequently arraigned on Sunday, 22 November, before Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Rachel Pauley, who ordered him held without bail. His earlier release has drawn scrutiny of New York's criminal bail system and immigration enforcement procedures.

NYC Chinatown Attack Suspect Was Released Despite Prosecutors Seeking Bail

On Friday, New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers responding to an emergency call found Yu unconscious in her apartment on Catherine Street in Manhattan. She had sustained injuries to her face and neck.

Yu was later pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital. A 66-year-old man, identified in local reporting as her roommate, also sustained injuries during the incident.

Police announced charges against Florentino on Saturday, including murder, attempted murder, strangulation, burglary and assault. The medical examiner's office was investigating the exact cause of Yu's death.

Chinatown resident Lexi Good described the police response to CBS New York, saying, 'I walked out and saw caution tape, caution tape, caution tape.'

Court records reviewed by the New York Post showed that Florentino appeared before Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Juliet Howard on Thursday, 19 November.

Prosecutors requested $3,000 (€2,742 and £2,295) in cash bail or a $9,000 (€8,227 and £6,884) bond for unrelated theft charges. Howard instead authorised supervised release.

New York City's Supervised Release programme offers community-based supervision and support to defendants awaiting trial, serving as an alternative to pretrial detention. The specific conditions imposed on Florentino have not been independently verified.

According to law enforcement sources cited by the New York Post, Florentino had previously been arrested 38 times and had missed at least 12 court appearances.

However, separate reporting has placed his arrest count at approximately 60. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify either figure against a complete criminal record.

NYC Chinatown Attack Raises Questions Over Immigration Enforcement

Law enforcement sources identified Florentino as a Honduran national who allegedly entered the United States unlawfully in March 2022.

The sources also alleged that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had issued multiple immigration detainers against Florentino. Those claims remain independently unverified.

Immigration detainers are federal requests for authorities to temporarily retain custody of individuals to facilitate their transfer to immigration officials.

However, guidance from the New York Attorney General's Office explains the legal restrictions on detaining individuals solely based on administrative immigration requests. No publicly available evidence reviewed establishes that New York City's sanctuary policies directly caused the fatal incident.

NYC Chinatown Attack Draws Scrutiny of Criminal Bail Decisions

Under New York Criminal Procedure Law Section 510.10, courts must generally assess whether individual defendants pose a risk of flight from prosecution. The legislation also specifies the circumstances in which judges may impose monetary bail.

Separately, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced a comprehensive plan on 20 November to close the Rikers Island jail complex by 2032.

The proposal includes measures to reduce the city's jail population and to replace Rikers Island with smaller, borough-based facilities. No link has been established between Mamdani's proposal and Florentino's earlier release.

Questions remain about the circumstances of Florentino's supervised release and the handling of his outstanding criminal cases.

Florentino remains presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. The criminal proceedings will determine his responsibility for the alleged offences.