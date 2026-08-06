An inquest into the death of a 73-year-old grandmother from Norfolk is examining whether the weight-loss drug Mounjaro played any role in the events leading to her death.

According to reports, Caroline Savage died in October 2024 after collapsing at home, hours after she had been discharged from hospital with severe abdominal pain. While the inquest has explored whether her medication contributed to her condition, no evidence has yet established a direct link between Mounjaro and her fatal illness, and the coroner has not issued a final conclusion.

What Happened to Caroline Savage Before Her Death?

Caroline Savage, from Wortwell, Norfolk, had been taking Mounjaro (tirzepatide) through a private prescription since July 2024 to help manage obesity and relieve symptoms linked to lipoedema and lymphoedema.

She weighed around 128kg when treatment began and lost approximately 14kg over four months. During an October review, her private doctor advised her to complete her remaining 7.5 mg doses before increasing to 10 mg. According to evidence heard at the inquest, she reported no significant side effects at the time and had been warned about potential gastrointestinal symptoms, including abdominal pain and constipation.

On 18 October 2024, Savage developed severe stomach pain and was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Doctors carried out blood tests and an ultrasound, ruling out pancreatitis, a recognised but uncommon complication of GLP-1 weight-loss medicines. Mounjaro-related gastrointestinal side effects were considered a reasonable working diagnosis, and she was discharged later that evening with pain relief. A CT scan was not performed.

Shortly after midnight, her husband Jeremy Savage found her collapsed at home. Despite CPR, she was pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination found that the cause of death was faecal peritonitis due to a perforation in her bowel.

Inquest Examines Mounjaro Links

According to reports, the inquest has heard medical evidence examining whether Mounjaro may have contributed to the fatal events, but experts said there is no established evidence that the medication directly causes faecal peritonitis or bowel perforation.

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Doctors explained that tirzepatide slows stomach emptying and may cause constipation and abdominal discomfort. The proceedings considered whether those gastrointestinal effects could theoretically worsen an underlying bowel condition, although Savage had not been diagnosed with diverticular disease.

Her family has questioned whether hospital staff focused too heavily on expected Mounjaro side effects instead of investigating other possible causes of her abdominal pain.

Representing the family, barristers argued that additional investigations, including a CT scan, may have identified the bowel perforation before it became fatal.

Lawyers for the NHS trust acknowledged that medical records 'weren't as good as they could have been' but maintained clinicians followed appropriate assessment procedures, and there was no indication that further imaging was clinically necessary at the time.

What the Inquest Means for Mounjaro Users

The inquest forms part of wider scrutiny surrounding the use of GLP-1 weight-loss medications, including Mounjaro, as their popularity continues to grow across the UK.

Health experts stress that common side effects include nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, constipation and abdominal pain. However, persistent or worsening stomach pain, particularly when accompanied by fever, vomiting or bloating, should always receive urgent medical assessment because it may indicate a more serious condition.

The coroner has not yet delivered a final verdict in Caroline Savage's case. Until those findings are published, no definitive conclusion has been reached on whether Mounjaro contributed to her death, with the current evidence pointing to a fatal bowel perforation rather than a proven medication-related complication.