Public health officials in Massachusetts have begun air quality testing at Uxbridge High School after several female teachers were diagnosed with breast cancer or precancerous conditions over recent years, prompting concerns about a possible cancer cluster within the school environment.

School administrators confirmed this week that multiple staff members had received diagnoses, although they did not disclose the exact number of cases or the timing. The development has triggered an environmental investigation as health experts attempt to determine whether the illnesses are coincidental or potentially linked to conditions inside the building.

Possible Breast Cancer Cluster

Health authorities are now assessing whether the reported cases meet the criteria for a cancer cluster, defined as a higher-than-expected number of cancer diagnoses within a specific group over a set period of time.

At this stage, officials have not confirmed whether the number of breast cancer cases among teachers is statistically unusual. Investigators are focusing on environmental screening, including indoor air quality testing, ventilation systems, and the building's structural history.

Experts say such investigations are complex and often inconclusive, even when multiple cases appear in a shared workplace such as a school.

What Are Cancer Clusters?

Epidemiologists note that suspected cancer clusters are relatively common and frequently occur by chance, particularly in populations where certain cancers are already more prevalent.

Breast cancer, for example, is one of the most common cancers among women, with risk influenced by age, genetics, hormone exposure and reproductive history. Public health researchers say that identifying a true cluster requires evidence that cancer rates are significantly higher than expected in a comparable population.

Experts also stress that it is not possible to determine the cause of an individual cancer case by examining tumour characteristics alone, which makes linking multiple diagnoses to a single environmental trigger extremely difficult.

Is Breast Cancer Contagious?

Health officials emphasise that breast cancer is not contagious and cannot be transmitted between individuals through contact, proximity or shared environments.

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Instead, it develops due to a combination of biological and environmental risk factors. These include inherited genetic mutations, hormonal influences, lifestyle factors and, in some cases, exposure to certain chemicals. Authorities say concerns about person-to-person transmission are not supported by medical evidence, even when multiple diagnoses occur within the same workplace.

Environmental Factors Under Review

Investigators are examining whether any environmental exposures at Uxbridge High School could potentially contribute to elevated cancer risk.

Older school buildings can contain legacy materials such as polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), asbestos and lead, all of which have been associated with health hazards in previous studies. Researchers are also considering other potential indoor pollutants, including formaldehyde, industrial solvents and endocrine-disrupting chemicals.

Alongside air quality sampling, officials are reviewing the building's ventilation and filtration systems, as well as its construction and renovation history, to identify any possible sources of contamination.

Why Suspected Clusters Often Emerge in Workplaces

Public health specialists say workplaces and schools are common settings for suspected cancer clusters because they bring together groups of people over long periods, making patterns more visible.

However, statistical clustering can occur naturally, particularly when dealing with common cancers such as breast cancer. Experts caution that apparent patterns do not automatically indicate a shared environmental cause, and many investigations ultimately find no single identifiable source.

Previous Cancer Cluster Investigations in Massachusetts

Massachusetts has previously been the focus of several high-profile cancer cluster investigations.

In Woburn, unusually high rates of childhood leukaemia in the 1960s and 1970s were later linked to contaminated municipal drinking water supplies. More recently, state health officials examined reports of benign brain tumours among healthcare workers in a Massachusetts hospital maternity unit, though findings varied and no single definitive cause was established.