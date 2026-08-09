A wave of viral videos has revived a familiar accusation against Coca-Cola: that its custom-can tool welcomes praise for Satan while barring the name of Jesus. However, the last time the same claim spread, fact-checkers found it did not hold up.

Screen recordings shared across social media this week appear to show the Coca-Cola Store's personalisation feature rejecting phrases such as 'I Love Jesus' and 'Jesus Is King' while allowing 'I Love Satan' and 'Satan Is King' to proceed.

The videos have triggered calls for a boycott from Christian consumers who see the discrepancy as evidence of anti-Christian bias. Coca-Cola's stated policy is that it blocks all religious content, and independent testing of an almost identical viral episode in 2024 found the tool rejected 'Jesus', 'Satan' and 'Allah' alike, a history that casts doubt on the latest claims even as the outrage spreads.

The Viral Videos Driving the Boycott Calls

The current controversy took hold after content creators posted purported live tests of the customisation tool on the Coca-Cola Store website. One creator's recordings appeared to show 'Satan Is Good' approved while 'Jesus Is Good' was rejected, and 'I Love Satan' accepted while 'I Love Jesus' was blocked, with darker phrases such as 'I Hate Jesus' also reportedly permitted.

The clips spread quickly through conservative and Christian online communities, amplified by a widely shared post on X and coverage in right-leaning outlets. Users also claimed that 'Allah Is King' advanced to preview while Christian phrases were blocked, prompting a fresh round of calls to boycott the company's products.

Coca-Cola Faces Boycott Calls Over Claims Custom Cans Allegedly BANS “Jesus is King” But Allows “Allah is King” and “Satan is King”



Here we go again.



Coca-Cola is facing a new wave of backlash after viral videos appeared to show the company’s online personalization tool… pic.twitter.com/t8a6AqcvJc — Texas_4_Trump-Kenny (@TexasTrump2024) August 7, 2026

The emotional charge of the claim is obvious, and it taps into a long-running suspicion among some consumers that large corporations treat Christianity with less respect than other beliefs. Yet the mechanics of an automated profanity-and-content filter, and the history of this exact allegation, complicate the tidy narrative the videos present.

What Fact-Checkers Found the Last Time

This is not the first time the accusation has gone viral, and the earlier round was examined closely. In September 2024, near-identical claims circulated that the tool allowed 'Satan' or 'Allah' while blocking 'Jesus', prompting independent testing by several fact-checking organisations.

Their findings undercut the narrative. Snopes reported that 'Jesus', 'Satan' and 'Allah' all returned the same rejection message citing restrictions on religious figures, while Reuters Fact Check found in October 2024 that 'Jesus Loves You' and 'Allah Loves You' triggered identical rejections.

The fact-checking site Lead Stories also confirmed that neither 'Allah Loves You' nor 'Jesus Loves You' was permitted, with the same language applied to both.

Coca-Cola addressed the tool directly at the time. The company told Reuters that its personalisation feature 'does not approve names or phrases that are religious in nature or are for political candidates, trademarks, or celebrities', and that the specific religious names and phrases in question had already been designated for denial. The company's FAQ also states that it reserves the right to reject any name or phrase on customised products.

Why the Latest Claims Warrant Caution

The current videos have not, so far, been independently verified in the way the 2024 versions were, and automated filters are notoriously inconsistent, capable of returning different results depending on spacing, timing, browser settings and the constant updating of blocklists.

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A phrase that clears the filter in one recording may be blocked minutes later, which makes isolated screen captures an unreliable guide to any deliberate policy.

At least one fact-checking resource examining the latest wave has already cautioned that the personalisation system broadly blocks religious phrases and that it could not corroborate the claim that 'Satan' is exempt from review.

The pattern of selectively edited clips, in which a user may test dozens of phrases and share only the combination that supports the narrative, is a well-documented feature of manufactured online outrage. None of this proves that every individual video is doctored, and it is possible the filter behaves erratically enough to have produced some of the results shown.

What the evidence does suggest is that the sweeping conclusion—that Coca-Cola has deliberately chosen to honour Satan over Jesus—rests on a foundation that collapsed under scrutiny once before, and that consumers weighing a boycott are responding to a claim that the available fact-checking does not support.