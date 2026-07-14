A Russian broadcaster has edited one of SpongeBob SquarePants' most recognisable scenes, replacing its famous rainbow with a plain yellow arc amid concerns over the country's strict anti-LGBT legislation.

The edited episode, aired by Kremlin-aligned channel 2x2, has triggered criticism online, with many arguing the broadcaster went further than necessary to avoid potential legal consequences.

Russia has been steadily tightening restrictions on what authorities classify as 'LGBT propaganda' in recent years. Those measures expanded significantly after the country's Supreme Court ruled in 2023 that the so-called 'international LGBT movement' should be designated an extremist organisation.

Since then, media companies have increasingly altered films, television programmes and other content in an effort to avoid falling foul of the law.

SpongeBob Rainbow Scene Edited For Anti-LGBT Law

The censored moment comes from one of SpongeBob SquarePants' most famous scenes. In the original episode, SpongeBob stretches out his arms while saying 'imagination' as a colourful rainbow appears above him to illustrate how a simple cardboard box can become anything through creativity.

Over the years, the clip has become one of the cartoon's best-known internet memes.

But in the version shown by Russian animation channel 2x2, however, the rainbow was removed and replaced with a single-colour yellow arc. According to reports, the change was made out of concern that displaying a rainbow could be interpreted as promoting LGBT symbolism under Russia's legislation.

🌈In Russia, they’ve started censoring rainbows in cartoons.



In a "SpongeBob" episode where a rainbow appears over the character's head, the "2x2" TV channel covered it up with a bright yellow glow.



What do you guys think about this? pic.twitter.com/kjjxOpx9Yl — Harry Garry (@HarryGarryup) July 1, 2026

The broadcaster has not publicly explained the edit. Ironically, reports noted that the same rainbow image still appeared on 2x2's own webpage promoting SpongeBob SquarePants and listing the programme's broadcast schedule.

Commenters on social media posts were bewildered by the censorship, saying 'It's a regular rainbow, not THAT rainbow. The day is not far off when they will ban a REAL rainbow, but they will ban it. Our Russian officials are capable of a lot.'

The broadcaster's decision appears to reflect growing caution among Russian media companies rather than any confirmed finding that the original SpongeBob scene itself violated the law.

Media Self-Censors to Avoid Penalties

The self-censorship came as the increasingly strict enforcement of Russia's anti-LGBT laws carries significant financial and criminal penalties.

Companies found guilty of promoting what authorities consider 'LGBT propaganda' can face fines of up to 5 million roubles (£47,000) or temporary business closures lasting up to 90 days. Individuals accused of participating in what the state defines as an extremist organisation can face prison sentences of up to 12 years, while displaying banned symbols may also result in criminal prosecution.

Human Rights Watch reported that, following the Supreme Court's 2023 ruling, people were almost immediately prosecuted for displaying rainbow imagery on social media and even for wearing rainbow-coloured earrings.

The impact has spread well beyond children's television.

Russia's largest online film database and streaming platform, Kinopoisk, reportedly raised the age rating for My Little Pony to 18+, while Apple was fined a total of 7.5 million roubles (£73,000) in 2025 after refusing to remove apps and content flagged under the legislation.

Streaming services have also begun changing dubbed dialogue and subtitles before releasing international television series in Russia. In programmes including Sex and the City, Euphoria, and Game of Thrones, references to same-sex relationships and even the word 'gay' have reportedly been replaced with terms such as 'friend' or 'roommate.'

Music broadcasters have adopted similar approaches, with some reportedly editing K-pop music videos by removing or changing colourful background imagery.

While the SpongeBob edit has become the latest example to attract international attention, there has been no official confirmation that the original rainbow scene itself violated Russian law. The broadcaster's decision appears to have been a precautionary measure.