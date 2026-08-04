A viral social media claim suggesting an Italian town cages and dunks its worst politicians into a freezing river every year is based on a real tradition, but it leaves out one crucial detail.

While the annual La Tonca ceremony in Trento, northern Italy, publicly mocks a local political figure judged to have made the year's most foolish decision, the person lowered into the River Adige is not the politician themselves but a body double taking part in a staged performance.

The claim resurfaced after images of the centuries-old festival circulated online with captions implying elected officials are physically punished by being locked in a cage and submerged in icy water. Fact-checking by Snopes found that although the event is genuine, the viral version omits the symbolic nature of the ceremony. The politician being criticised is represented by a stand-in rather than being forced into the river.

La Tonca Is A Tradition Rooted In Satire

La Tonca forms part of Trento's annual Feste Vigiliane, a historic celebration held every June in honour of the city's patron saint, San Vigilio. The multi-day festival features historical re-enactments, sporting events, food, and long-standing local customs that draw residents and visitors alike.

Among its best-known attractions is La Tonca, a satirical event designed to poke fun at local public figures. Each year, organisers symbolically single out a politician or civic leader considered responsible for the year's most ill-judged or controversial decision.

Before anyone approaches the river, the chosen figure is placed on trial during a mock hearing known as the Tribunale di Penitenza, or Court of Penance. The theatrical proceeding publicly recounts the person's alleged blunders in a humorous setting, with the audience fully aware that the event is intended as satire rather than legal judgement.

Only after the mock trial does the ceremony move to the banks of the River Adige, where the symbolic punishment takes place.

Viral Posts Leave Out The Biggest Detail

The dramatic photographs that spread across social media usually show a cage being lowered into the river by crane, creating the impression that an actual politician is inside.

Every year, A town in Italy locks the politician responsible for the year’s most foolish decision inside a cage and plunges them into an icy river. pic.twitter.com/lRpN25aV2A — TVP (@Theveripost) August 3, 2026

According to the official tradition, however, the person in the cage is a performer acting as a body double. The symbolic immersion represents public criticism of the selected politician without subjecting them to any physical punishment.

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That distinction has become the central focus of recent fact checks. Snopes noted that the ceremony is conducted 'by means of a body double', meaning the named public official is criticised in absentia while the theatrical performance delivers the visual spectacle that has fuelled countless viral posts.

The event is also carefully managed. Rescue personnel remain in the water throughout the ceremony, showing that the dunking is a choreographed part of the festival rather than a dangerous stunt.

A Public Satire for Italian Citizens

Although many online users have reacted by joking that similar traditions should exist elsewhere, the real ceremony is less about humiliation than public satire. Rather than encouraging violence against elected officials, La Tonca reflects a long-standing tradition of using theatre and humour to express civic frustration.

The viral claim therefore contains an element of truth. Trento does hold an annual ceremony in which the year's most criticised politician is symbolically sentenced, and a caged figure is lowered into the River Adige. What the internet often leaves out is the detail that changes the story entirely.

The politician never enters the cage. A body double does, preserving the spectacle while keeping the centuries-old tradition firmly in the realm of satire.