A Kentucky pastor has found himself at the centre of a growing controversy after footage from a children's summer Bible programme showed youngsters chanting 'take him out, blow him up' while adults dressed as commandos staged the mock execution of a figure representing the devil.

The viral clip, filmed during a vacation Bible school event at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church in Lexington, has prompted widespread criticism, fierce online debate and renewed scrutiny of how churches use dramatic performances to teach religious lessons.

At the centre of the storm is Pastor Dewayne Walker, who insists the performance was never intended to glorify violence, but rather to reinforce the church's message about the battle between good and evil.

Who Is Pastor Dewayne Walker

Dr Dewayne Walker has served as pastor of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church in Lexington, Kentucky, since founding the church in 1992.

According to church materials, Walker began with just six members and expanded the congregation into a large ministry operation featuring 24 Sunday school classes, multiple transport ministries, youth clubs, a Christian school and outreach programmes.

The church also operates ministries serving nursing homes and individuals recovering from addiction through programmes such as Reformers Unanimous of Lexington.

Walker has built a reputation as a conservative evangelical pastor who emphasises biblical teaching, Christian education and traditional values. Supporters describe him as a passionate preacher committed to reaching families and children through creative ministry programmes.

The Viral Mock Immigrant Execution

The footage shows a packed church auditorium filled with children and adults as several individuals dressed in military-style clothing march down the aisle carrying air-soft rifles. At the front of the church lies a person dressed as the devil.

As the performers approach, children can be heard chanting, 'Take him out, blow him up,' while Pastor Dewayne Walker leads the countdown.

The performers then repeatedly fire their air-soft weapons at the figure before dragging the body from the stage area. Moments later, Walker counts down from eight before an explosion sound effect rings out, prompting loud cheers from some children in attendance.

The clip quickly spread across TikTok, X, Facebook and Reddit, generating millions of views and provoking sharply divided reactions. Critics described the scene as disturbing and inappropriate for children, while supporters argued that the performance had been taken out of context.

Disgusting video of children being groomed and indoctrinated into far-right wing Christo-Fascism.

So much for "The Prince of Peace," these people have turned him into hatred and vengeance. pic.twitter.com/rfAtEPpk6R — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) June 29, 2026

Pastor Walker Defends The Performance

Facing mounting criticism, Pastor Walker released a seven-minute video statement on the church's official Facebook page on Monday.

Walker argued that much of the criticism surrounding the video stemmed from misinformation and a lack of context.

'The misinformation out there is sad,' he said. 'I guess it's a part of what this generation has become.'

According to Walker, Mt. Olivet Baptist Church has held annual vacation Bible school programmes for more than three decades, regularly using theatrical performances to teach children about spiritual warfare and Christian values.

He explained that recent programmes have featured what he called 'Commandos for Christ', who use what he described as a 'gospel gun' to symbolically defeat evil.

'It's the answer for the devil,' Walker said. 'The gospel and the word of God it's the answer. The clip you saw was simply killing the devil.'

Walker acknowledged that some viewers may have considered the performance excessive.

'You may think we went over the top. You may think it was a little bit extreme, and maybe you're right,' he said. 'But don't you believe that the devil is really using extreme measures in this generation?'

He also stressed that the weapons used were air-soft guns and that the controversial clip represented only a small portion of the church's week-long programme.

The Debate Over Faith, Violence And Children

The backlash surrounding the Mt. Olivet performance has sparked a broader discussion about the use of violent imagery in religious instruction, particularly when children are involved.

Critics have argued that the imagery shown in the viral clip risks traumatising children and normalising violence, regardless of the intended spiritual message. Others have questioned whether dramatic performances involving firearms and executions belong in educational religious settings.

Walker, however, maintains that the purpose of the skit was to illustrate spiritual truths in a way children could understand.

Despite apologising to anyone offended by the performance, Walker also made clear that he believes the video's broader message has been misunderstood.

For now, Pastor Dewayne Walker says he does not intend to make any further public statements on the controversy.