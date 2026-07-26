Jamie Foxx ignited a fresh wave of controversy on Monday, 22 July, after the Oscar-winning actor shared an Instagram photo of himself in Los Angeles leaning on a white Rolls-Royce while wearing a T-shirt reading 'Jesus is a Black man,' a post that quickly spread across social media and sparked a backlash. The image of Foxx, set to Kanye West's 2004 track Jesus Walks, drew thousands of reactions within hours as users dissected not just his faith, but his private life.

Foxx's public relationship with faith has been far more straightforward than his often-scrutinised dating history. The 56-year-old has repeatedly credited God for his recovery from a serious medical emergency in 2023, later revealed as a brain bleed that led to a stroke.

Since then, he has spoken about having a 'second chance' at life, weaving stories of survival and gratitude into his stand-up, television appearances and award speeches. That sense of testimony is clearly what he thought he was amplifying with the shirt. Online, people largely chose to talk about something else.

Jamie Foxx Shirt Post Collides With His Dating Reputation

Foxx post itself was visually simple. Dressed casually in jeans and trainers, the actor stood against an all-white Rolls-Royce SUV, the bold black lettering on his chest doing most of the talking. Many fans applauded the sentiment, praising him in the comments for openly framing Jesus as a Black man and for expressing his Christianity without euphemism or apology.

But as reposts landed on celebrity news accounts and gossip platforms, the tone shifted. Commenters began to needle Foxx over what they described as a mismatch between his pro-Black religious message and his romantic choices.

On Hollywood Unlocked's repost of the image, users moved quickly from theology to relationship audits. One commenter wrote: 'He's right tho lmao no matter how much hebunny hops, the truth is the TRUTH.' Another went straight for the messenger, posting: 'Right message wrong sender plz forward back to sender.'

A third, trailing off for effect, joked: 'Yea but he only deals with... you know what, never mind!' Someone else dispensed with the hints altogether: 'Ok so why you keep messin wit dem white women?'

The running theme was familiar. Although Foxx has kept most of his relationships out of the spotlight, fans have long noted that the women he has publicly been linked to have overwhelmingly been white, with actress Stacey Dash cited as one of the rare exceptions. In the comment sections under the T-shirt post, this history became the real story, overshadowing the religious claim on his chest.

Jamie Foxx, Faith, Comedy and a Complicated 'Type'

The reaction did not come entirely out of the blue. Many remarks referenced Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was..., his 2024 Netflix stand-up special, in which he turned years of online jokes about his dating preferences into a major bit.

Performing at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre, Foxx sat at a piano and theatrically announced he was done dating white women. 'Sisters, I'm here to tell you, I've been cured,' he told the audience. 'I've been cured. No more white girls. No more white girls! I'm back on the Black side of town! No more white girls!'

As the crowd roared, he pushed it further: 'No more white women! Every month is February, all year long. Hallelujah! No more honkies! No more white women.'

It was plainly a joke, pitched to a crowd that knew his reputation well. Yet online, those lines have since been folded into a more serious critique, with some viewers treating the comedy set as a confession about where his loyalties lie and where they have not. The 'Jesus is a Black man' T-shirt, in that light, looked to critics less like a faith statement and more like a branding exercise by a man whose romantic life tells a different story.

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What Foxx says, repeatedly, is that faith sits at the centre of his post-stroke life. Accepting the Ultimate Icon Award at the 2025 BET Awards, he became emotional as he thanked supporters and acknowledged how close he felt he had come to death. 'I cannot even begin to express the love that I feel from everybody out there,' he said from the stage. He noted watching the In Memoriam segment and thinking, 'man, it could have been me.'

He told the audience he had pleaded with God after his health crisis: 'I told him [God], I said, man, just give me one more crack at this. For whatever reason you put this on me, I promise I'm gonna do right.' In the same breath, he credited Black audiences in particular for backing him as he returned to work. 'When I did my special, it was in front of Black people. Black people were the ones that said, man, we got you,' he said, quickly adding that 'white people can't pray either' was not what he was suggesting, but that he had felt particularly held up by Black fans.

The T-shirt amplifying that same racial and religious framing comes from It's Broken English, a clothing brand founded by Caine, son of Menace II Society actor Tyrin Turner. The company says Caine personally delivered pieces from its 18 July collection to Foxx, and that the initial drop sold out within days.

Foxx has not publicly responded to the backlash around the post or addressed the jibes about his dating history. The image stands on his grid without explanation, a neat snapshot of where his career, his faith and his complicated public persona currently collide. Nothing about his future relationships, religious views or fashion affiliations is confirmed, so reactions remain highly speculative and should be taken with a grain of salt.