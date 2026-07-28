A fierce online row has erupted after a wave of viral videos claimed that Jesus was Black and that centuries of churches deliberately replaced his appearance with a white European image.

The claims have spread rapidly across TikTok, X and other social media platforms, drawing millions of views while sparking heated arguments between Christian creators, historians, political commentators and MAGA supporters.

Although the debate over Jesus' appearance is far from new, the latest viral clips have pushed it back into the spotlight, with many users insisting history has been distorted while others accuse creators of rewriting it for political purposes.

Viral Videos Reignite the Debate Over Jesus' Appearance

The controversy gained momentum after several creators shared videos arguing that traditional images of Jesus as a white man with blond hair and blue eyes were historically inaccurate.

One creator opened a podcast style video with the provocative statement: 'Y'all been Christians y'all whole life and not one time did y'all ever sit back and think that y'all was worshipping a black man.'

The speaker went on to argue that biblical figures including Moses, King David, Solomon and Jesus were all Black, claiming that churches had promoted a European image for generations. Another widely shared clip claimed ancient church artwork in Russia depicted dark skinned prophets and a dark skinned Christ rather than the familiar Western portrayals found in many churches today.

Several creators also alleged that historical paintings had been deliberately altered over the centuries, repeating long standing internet claims that Renaissance figures replaced earlier depictions of Jesus with European features.

However, many of these allegations were presented without historical evidence and repeated theories that historians have challenged for years.

Biblical Arguments Became the Centre of the Discussion

Many videos attempted to support their claims by quoting passages from the Bible rather than relying solely on historical artwork.

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The most frequently cited verses came from Revelation 1:14 to 15, describing Christ's feet as being 'like bronze glowing in a furnace' and his hair as being 'white like wool'. Some creators argued these verses prove Jesus had dark skin and tightly curled hair.

Others pointed to the fact that Jesus was born in Judea in the Middle East to a Jewish family, arguing that he would most likely have resembled other first century Jewish people living in the region.

One speaker also questioned why Judas needed to identify Jesus with a kiss if his appearance had been dramatically different from everyone else around him.

'Jesus was a brown skinned Palestinian Jew. We know roughly what his skin looked like. And let me assure you, it wasn't pasty white,' one podcast participant argued while criticising centuries of European artwork.

Political and Racial Tensions Quickly Followed

Several viral creators linked the debate to colonialism and slavery, arguing that portraying Jesus as white helped reinforce European dominance during past centuries. Others accused churches of promoting a version of Christ that reflected political power rather than historical reality.

Some commentators claimed the backlash from sections of the MAGA movement showed that many conservatives were uncomfortable with the possibility that Jesus was not European.

Others went further by suggesting white depictions of Christ had become symbols of cultural identity rather than historical accuracy.