The White House has sparked a fresh wave of online criticism after posting a MAGA-themed parody of Nicole Kidman's iconic AMC Theatres advert, replacing the Oscar-winning actress with a supporter wearing a 'Make America Great Again' hat and transforming one of pop culture's most recognisable cinema commercials into a political campaign message.

The video, published on the White House's official TikTok account on Monday, 3 August, closely mirrors the style and pacing of Kidman's original 2021 advert while swapping its celebration of cinema for slogans closely associated with President Donald Trump's administration.

Within hours of appearing online, the clip had generated thousands of reactions, with supporters praising the humour while critics argued the message felt disconnected from the financial pressures many Americans continue to face.

White House Recreates Nicole Kidman's Famous Cinema Monologue

For viewers familiar with the original advert, the inspiration is unmistakable. Nicole Kidman's AMC campaign debuted in September 2021 as cinemas sought to rebuild audiences following the COVID-19 pandemic. Standing alone inside an empty theatre, Kidman delivered an emotional monologue about the experience of watching films together, declaring, 'We come to this place for magic.'

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The commercial quickly developed a life beyond its original purpose. Its dramatic delivery, cinematic visuals and earnest tone turned it into an internet phenomenon. Fans recreated it online, quoted its dialogue, dressed as Kidman for Halloween and transformed the advert into one of the most enduring pieces of modern pop culture marketing.

The White House's version deliberately leans on that cultural recognition. Rather than entering a cinema, a man wearing a MAGA cap walks toward the White House as orchestral music plays in the background.

The familiar opening line becomes, 'We come to this place for MAGA.' From there, the parody shifts firmly into political messaging.

Instead of celebrating storytelling and shared experiences, the narrator speaks about 'fight, fight, fight' and 'win, win, win,' echoing slogans frequently used throughout Trump's political campaigns. The video concludes with the words, 'MAGA. Welcome to the Golden Age.'

Social Media Quickly Focuses on Economic Concerns

Although the parody references a beloved internet meme, much of the online reaction centred on something entirely different: household finances.

Many users responding beneath the TikTok post questioned the administration's use of optimistic language while arguing that many Americans continue to struggle with rising living costs.

One commenter wrote, 'Golden age? If you mean everything's on fire and it's the golden embers you see.' Another added, 'When is it going to start being golden? When does it get cheaper for us? All talk no action.'

Others pointed specifically to food prices, fuel costs and broader affordability concerns. 'WTF is this?' one user wrote. Another commented, 'Gas is $4 and groceries are up 33%. Middle class is bleeding money just to survive.'

While those remarks reflect individual opinions rather than verified economic analysis, they illustrate why the video rapidly became a political flashpoint rather than simply another social media joke. For many critics, the issue was less the parody itself than the contrast between its upbeat messaging and ongoing concerns about everyday expenses.

A Social Media Strategy Built Around Internet Culture

The latest video fits into a broader communications strategy adopted by the White House throughout Trump's second term.

Administration social media accounts have increasingly embraced memes, viral trends and internet humour to reach younger audiences and dominate online conversations.

Rather than relying solely on traditional government messaging, official accounts have frequently referenced popular television shows, films, sports and internet culture to promote administration priorities. The Nicole Kidman parody represents one of the clearest examples of that approach.

By borrowing an instantly recognisable advertisement already embedded in online culture, the White House ensured viewers immediately understood the reference while giving supporters content likely to be widely shared. Whether audiences appreciated the execution, however, proved far more divisive.

Why Nicole Kidman's Advert Remains So Influential

Part of the parody's impact comes from the extraordinary cultural staying power of the original AMC campaign. What began as a straightforward effort to encourage cinema attendance unexpectedly became one of the internet's favourite recurring jokes.

Kidman's lines about 'dazzling images on a huge silver screen' and 'heartbreak feels good in a place like this' have been endlessly quoted, remixed and recreated across social media platforms over the past five years.

The advert has inspired memes, comedy sketches and celebrity tributes while remaining a fixture before AMC film screenings across the United States. That familiarity gave the White House an instantly recognisable template for political messaging.

Politics, Memes and Public Reaction

Whether the administration intended to entertain supporters, provoke critics or simply generate online engagement remains open to interpretation.

The parody succeeded in attracting attention almost immediately, but the conversation quickly extended beyond its humour to broader debates over inflation, household finances and the administration's messaging.

Supporters viewed the clip as a playful adaptation of a well-known advertisement. Critics saw it as political branding that felt out of touch with the economic challenges many families continue to face.

As increasingly sophisticated social media campaigns become central to modern politics, the White House's latest video demonstrates how internet memes have evolved into another battleground for political messaging.

In this case, a cinema advertisement once created to celebrate the communal experience of watching films has become the latest vehicle for partisan debate, proving that even the most unexpected pieces of pop culture can be repurposed into political theatre.