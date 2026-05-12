Cole Allen has pleaded not guilty to attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.The 31-year-old Californian from Torrance made the plea through his attorney at a federal court arraignment in Washington DC on Monday. Shackled and dressed in an orange jumpsuit, Allen did not speak in court as public defender Tezira Abe entered not guilty pleas on his behalf to the four felony counts he faces.

These include attempted assassination of the president, assault on a federal law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, transportation of a firearm and ammunition over state lines with intent to commit a felony, and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Security Breach at the Washington Hilton Gala

According to prosecutors, Allen rushed a Secret Service checkpoint at the Washington Hilton hotel, where President Trump, Vice President JD Vance and cabinet members were attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in the ballroom one floor below.

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The New York Times reported that he was armed with a pump-action shotgun, a .38-calibre handgun, knives and ammunition that he had transported from California. Officials say he opened fire as he attempted to bypass security around 8:40 p.m. A Secret Service officer was hit in his protective vest but survived the shooting.

Agents quickly returned fire and subdued the suspect, preventing him from advancing further into the venue. The incident led to the evacuation of Trump and other officials, transforming the black-tie media event into a scene of heightened security concerns and chaos. Court records and video evidence have been central to the investigation.

Defence Seeks to Disqualify Top Prosecutors

Allen's defence team is pursuing a motion to disqualify US Attorney Jeanine Pirro for the District of Columbia and Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche from overseeing the prosecution. Both officials were present at the Correspondents' Dinner and the lawyers contend this raises an appearance of partiality since they could be considered potential witnesses or victims in the alleged plot.

The filing by Tezira Abe and others argdues for recusal of the entire US Attorney's Office due to the conflict. Prosecutors are expected to file their response by 22 May. Reuters reported that Pirro has pushed back on the claims in a recent interview, stating 'my ability to prosecute this case has nothing to do with my being there'.

The procedural dispute is expected to be a key early test in the case.

Profile of the Accused and Prior Indications

Allen, a 2017 graduate of the California Institute of Technology, worked as a tutor and amateur video game developer with no previous criminal convictions. In a message sent to family members about 10 minutes before the incident, he described himself as the 'Friendly Federal Assassin' and railed against recent policies of the Trump administration.

Investigators say he also took a selfie in his hotel room with the weapons half an hour before heading to the checkpoint.

Federal authorities recovered additional writings described as manifesto-like that outlined his political grievances.The not guilty plea sets the stage for what promises to be a closely watched trial. The New York Post's verified Instagram account reported the development shortly after the hearing, posting an image from the US Attorney's office.