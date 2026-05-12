The federal case surrounding the alleged attempted assassination of United States President Donald Trump has taken a dramatic legal turn after suspect Cole Allen pleaded not guilty to all charges on Monday in a Washington courtroom.

Allen, 31, a California resident, is facing charges of attempting to assassinate Trump, transporting firearms interstate, discharging a firearm during an act of violence, and assaulting a law enforcement officer. If convicted, Allen faces up to life imprisonment.

Beyond the shocking allegations tied to the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting, the case is now drawing national attention for an unusual challenge aimed directly at senior Justice Department officials.

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Prosecutors allege Allen intended to target Trump and other senior administration officials attending the event. No guests inside the ballroom were injured, though a Secret Service agent was reportedly struck in a ballistic vest during the chaos.

Defence Seeks Removal of Top DOJ Officials

As Allen appeared in court for the first time, his defence attorneys made an unexpected request to presiding US District Judge Trevor McFadden to remove Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and interim US Attorney Jeanine Pirro, along with their entire offices, from any involvement in the prosecution.

Allen's attorneys, Eugene Ohm and Tezira Abe, argued that Pirro and Blanche should not be part of the prosecution team, as both were present inside the ballroom when the alleged attack happened, potentially making them witnesses or even indirect victims.

The lawyers claim that this creates at least the appearance of a conflict of interest that could undermine confidence in the fairness of the prosecution.

'It is wholly inappropriate for victims of an alleged event like this to be individually prosecuting the case,' Ohm said as reported by Al Jazeera.

The defence motion also cited Pirro's close friendship with Trump. 'Given US Attorney Pirro's friendship with the President and her and Acting A.G. Blanche's attendance at the event at the centre of this prosecution, the law necessitates their disqualification,' the motion stated.

Judge McFadden, however, appeared sceptical that Blanche or Pirro would legally qualify as victims under the charges filed so far. Prosecutors are expected to formally respond later this month. Pirro said they would 'evaluate the motion' and promised to respond in court.

Trump Security Concerns Return to the Spotlight

The attempted attack has reignited broader concerns about presidential security and politically motivated violence in the United States.

The White House Correspondents' Dinner, traditionally viewed as a high-profile media and political gathering, became the centre of a massive federal investigation after authorities said Allen crossed multiple security barriers before being stopped.

According to investigators, Allen allegedly travelled cross-country by train before checking into the Washington Hilton Hotel, where the event was being held.

Federal authorities also claim he left behind writings and digital messages describing Trump administration officials as 'targets'.

The case now sits at the intersection of political violence, presidential security, and legal ethics – issues likely to dominate headlines as the prosecution moves forward.

With court hearings scheduled in the coming weeks, legal experts say the DOJ conflict-of-interest motion could become one of the most closely watched procedural battles tied to a presidential attack case in recent history.

The court has set the next hearing for 29 June at 10:30 a.m.