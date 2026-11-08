Elon Musk's potential $1 trillion (£820 billion) Tesla pay deal could pay out even if his 'enormous robot army' never fully materialises, experts say, with a possible Tesla–SpaceX merger making his voting control far more significant than the ambitious operational targets attached to his package.

A Reuters review involving six executive-compensation experts found that, in a takeover by SpaceX, Musk's grip on shareholder votes could matter more than benchmarks such as delivering one million humanoid bots and launching one million robotaxis.

Musk raised the concern during Tesla's October 2025 earnings call, asking whether he could be ousted after building the robot programme. He holds roughly 20 per cent of Tesla's voting power, compared with about 85 per cent at SpaceX, according to Reuters, where a dual-class share structure gives him greater control.

'My fundamental concern with regard to how much voting control I have in Tesla is: If I go ahead and build this enormous robot army, can I just be ousted at some point in the future?' he told investors.

Merger Could Change the Control Equation

Tesla and SpaceX have formed independent committees to examine a possible merger, but no deal has been agreed. Musk has said he cannot take part in committee discussions because he is a conflicted party. SpaceX has said a transaction would require approval from its special committee, board and Musk as controlling shareholder.

Barclays analysts estimated that if SpaceX acquired Tesla at their then-current valuations, Musk could own about 37 per cent of the combined company but control 56 per cent of its votes. The difference reflects SpaceX shares carrying 10 votes each, compared with one vote for ordinary shares.

Charles Elson, founding director of the University of Delaware's Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance, told Reuters that Musk's Tesla compensation package was 'irrelevant' to the question. 'This package is a distraction from the real story, which is complete control,' he said.

Tesla's $1T Pay Deal Has a Merger Clause

Tesla shareholders approved Musk's potential $1 trillion (£820 billion) compensation package in November 2025. The award is divided into 12 tranches, each tied to a market-capitalisation milestone and an operational milestone. The market-capitalisation targets rise from $2 trillion (£1.64 trillion) to $8.5 trillion (£6.97 trillion); operational goals include delivering one million bots and putting one million robotaxis into commercial operation.

A change-of-control provision could alter how those awards are earned. If SpaceX acquired Tesla, Musk could receive awards by meeting the relevant market-capitalisation targets without satisfying the corresponding operational milestones. The market-capitalisation test would still apply, and a merger would not automatically give him the full headline value of the package.

Reuters reported that Musk would initially receive only a small portion of the Tesla stock contemplated by the plan if a merger went ahead. SpaceX's board could also revise his separate compensation arrangements.

Shareholders Face a Governance Test

Even if a merger increased Musk's voting power, it would face hurdles. Musk has said the Tesla transaction would require approval from a majority of all outstanding shares, not simply a majority of votes cast. Shareholders who do not vote would make it harder to reach the required threshold.

The independent committees must assess the proposed transaction for their respective companies. No terms have been agreed, and there is no guarantee a merger will proceed.

The central question for investors is whether the benefits of combining the companies justify a deal that could reshape control of both businesses.