Turning Point USA is facing renewed controversy after confirming a high-profile political rally at Dream City Church, a venue now under scrutiny due to past sexual abuse allegations involving a teen girl.

With President Donald Trump, Erika Kirk, and top Arizona Republicans set to appear, critics are questioning not just the politics of the event, but the 'moral optics of holding it at a church tied to a disturbing legal case that continues to cast a long shadow over the organisation.'

Trump Rally Set at Church

President Donald Trump is scheduled to headline a major Turning Point USA rally titled 'Build the Red Wall' at Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona, an event also featuring Erika Kirk and several Republican lawmakers including Andy Biggs, Eli Crane, Abe Hamadeh, Paul Gosar, and Juan Ciscomani.

The rally is part of TPUSA's wider push to energise conservative voters ahead of the 2026 midterms. Organisers say the event will focus on voter registration, political mobilisation, and messaging around Republican unity.

However, attention has shifted sharply to the venue itself. Dream City Church was previously named in connection with a lawsuit involving the sexual abuse of a 15-year-old girl at its affiliated school. The alleged perpetrator, a teacher and coach, was arrested in 2025 after investigators uncovered grooming behaviour and inappropriate communications.

Critics argue that hosting a major political rally in such a location risks sending the wrong message, particularly when the case remains a sensitive topic for the local community.

Abuse Case Reignites

The controversy stems from a 2024 case involving a 35-year-old teacher at Dream City Christian School who was arrested for alleged sexual assault, grooming, and exploitation of a minor student.

Police reported that the suspect engaged in inappropriate messaging and allegedly built a manipulative relationship with the victim over several months before his arrest. The school stated it reported the matter to authorities and removed the staff member once it was made aware of the allegations.

Despite that response, critics say the case highlights deeper concerns about oversight and safeguarding within institutions linked to public events.

The renewed attention has placed TPUSA under pressure, with observers questioning whether organisers adequately considered the venue's history before confirming the rally. Some argue that the optics of a high-profile political gathering at such a site undermine claims of moral leadership frequently made in conservative messaging.

TPUSA is having a "Build the Red Wall" event at Dream City church... which is another church directly involved in sexual abuse of teen girls.



In January, Erika Kirk spoke at Harvest Church in Riverside, another church embroiled in child sex abuse. This is a REPEATED pattern... pic.twitter.com/5Rz0kTQOPN — Political Punk (@actingliketommy) April 16, 2026

Apparently there is another event later in the day. For a $500,000 donation to the TPUSA PAC you can have a private meeting with Trump. pic.twitter.com/NML1DDZFIm — Danielle Pena (@daniellepena) April 17, 2026

Venue Choice Draws Fire

The rally comes at a politically charged moment in Arizona, a key battleground state ahead of upcoming elections. TPUSA has positioned the 'Build the Red Wall' tour as a cornerstone effort to strengthen Republican turnout and expand voter engagement.

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But opposition voices, including State Senator Analise Ortiz, have criticised both the event and its broader messaging, accusing organisers and participating politicians of ignoring accountability issues while focusing on political gain.

Republican lawmakers involved in the rally have defended their participation, framing the event as part of a broader effort to address affordability, economic policy, and voter mobilisation.

Andy Biggs said the focus should remain on policy debates rather than controversy, while acknowledging voter concerns over cost-of-living issues in the state.

Still, the venue controversy has added an unexpected layer of tension to what was already expected to be a heavily scrutinised political event.

Debate Over TPUSA Influence and Its Outreach

Beyond the rally itself, critics have also pointed to TPUSA's expanding influence in education-related spaces, including youth-oriented programmes and voter registration drives.

Some activists argue that the organisation's efforts to engage younger audiences raise questions about transparency, especially when combined with partnerships and venues now under public scrutiny.

Erika Kirk, who took over leadership after the death of her husband Charlie Kirk, has continued pushing TPUSA's outreach strategy, including rebranding initiatives and broader campus engagement goals.