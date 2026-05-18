Donald Trump has always been vocal about his next move when it comes to the ongoing Iran war, but not this time. The US president was mum on his supposed next move amid the Iran war and surprised the public when he revealed that he had plans to attack the country on Tuesday.

However, by Monday, Trump announced that he was holding off on his threat to attack Iran, and he also gave a surprising reason why he changed his mind.

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Trump Explains Why He Won't Attack Iran on Tuesday

Trump wrote on his Truth Social account that he will not bomb Iran at the request of three leaders from the Middle East. He revealed that he received messages from Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to hold off on the attack. However, Trump also made it clear that an attack could happen at any given time if a deal is not reached.

'In that serious negotiations are now taking place, and that, in their opinion, as Great Leaders and Allies, a Deal will be made, which will be very acceptable to the United States of America, as well as all Countries in the Middle East, and beyond. This Deal will include, importantly, NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS FOR IRAN!' Trump wrote.

Earlier this week, Trump sat down for an interview where he talked about Iran and said that the country's leaders know what's going to happen soon. However, he did not specifically say that he was planning an attack on the country. Just weeks earlier, Trump announced a ceasefire with Iran, but this did not last very long either.

The president decided to resume active military operations following Tehran's response to the deal negotiations to end the war, which proved to be insufficient.

Netizens React to Trump Changing His Mind

On X, several users reacted to the reports about Trump changing his mind yet again regarding the Iran war. Some showed their support for the president, while others criticised him over the way he has been handling the situation.

Hasn't Trump already declared victory several times? He should declare a final victory, bring all of our troops home from the Middle East and keep his promise to put America first. — Carol Kraus (@carolae144) May 18, 2026

'Hasn't Trump already declared victory several times? He should declare a final victory, bring all of our troops home from the Middle East, and keep his promise to put America first,' one person wrote.

Completely moronic just costing the American taxpayer more and more money for everything because of this uncertainty. Finish the damn job you started. — ronnyabrsi (@ronnyabrsi7724) May 18, 2026

'Completely moronic just costing the American taxpayer more and more money for everything because of this uncertainty. Finish the damn job you started,' another person wrote.

With the level of weakness President Trump is showing in the face of the murderous Islamic regime of Iran, he will eventually be forced to back down and make concessions to get a deal worse than Obama's. The murderous regime is playing President Trump to buy time. — Matt Berg (@MattBerg8668) May 18, 2026

'With the level of weakness President Trump is showing in the face of the murderous Islamic regime of Iran, he will eventually be forced to back down and make concessions to get a deal worse than Obama's. The murderous regime is playing President Trump to buy time,' a third person commented.

Iran War Casualties

The Iran war commenced on 28 February after the US and Israel launched coordinated airstrikes on Iran. According to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), a total of 3,186 people have been killed since the war started, of whom at least 1,394 are civilians, including a minimum of 210 children. A further 1,153 military personnel have been killed, while 639 fatalities remain unidentified.

Weeks later, Trump announced a ceasefire amid ongoing negotiations with Iran, but talks did not produce a lasting agreement.