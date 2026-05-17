Tekashi 6ix9ine is facing intense criticism online after telling guests at a gender reveal party, reportedly in front of livestream cameras, that he would have pushed his girlfriend Aliday Alter to have an abortion if their unborn baby turned out to be a girl. The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, made the remarks during the event filmed and shared by TMZ, where the couple ultimately discovered they were expecting a boy.

The backlash centres not only on what Tekashi 6ix9ine said in that moment, but on who he is and what his public record already contains. Alter announced her pregnancy last month on Instagram, posting a bump photo with the caption, 'My world is about to change.'

Tekashi 6ix9ine, meanwhile, is a 28-year-old rapper with two daughters from previous relationships and a serious criminal history, including a felony conviction for child exploitation and a two-year prison sentence after he cooperated with authorities against gang members.

The latest controversy began at the gender reveal, where Tekashi 6ix9ine and Alter appeared in front of a group of streamers as cameras rolled. In the TMZ-shared livestream, he introduced Alter to the room, prompting questions about which sex she expected the baby to be. When she replied that she thought it would be a girl, his answer drew gasps.

He said he would want her to terminate the pregnancy if the foetus were female, and he presented that stance as a kind of shared understanding between them. 'She's down, she's open-minded,' he said, apparently suggesting Alter would agree to an abortion under those terms.

There is no independent confirmation of her private views beyond that moment, and without a direct statement from Alter herself, any assumption about her true feelings remains speculative and should be taken with a grain of salt.

The coloured smoke or confetti that followed revealed the pair are expecting a boy, a twist that seemed to diffuse the immediate awkwardness in the room, but only briefly. Once the clip surfaced online, the words lingered.

Comments Collide With Past

The fury that met Tekashi 6ix9ine's admission did not arise in a vacuum. Critics immediately linked his apparent preference for a son to the fact he already has two daughters from previous relationships, raising uncomfortable questions about how he views his existing children.

The rapper's past legal troubles also shape how the remarks are being received. He has a felony conviction for child exploitation, a case that led to a two-year prison sentence after he agreed to co-operate with prosecutors against other gang members.

N3on and Adin Ross were caught off guard after 6ix9ine joked during his gender reveal that he’d want an abortion if the baby turned out to be a girl. 👀😳



📸: @leidysortiz1 pic.twitter.com/GGsuML69BB — HOT 97 (@HOT97) May 10, 2026

The combination of a sexual offence involving a minor and his new comments about selectively wanting a male child is being cited by many online as evidence of deeply warped attitudes, even if the law does not speak to his current relationship or unborn baby.

So far, there is no public statement from Tekashi 6ix9ine or Alter attempting to clarify or contextualise what he said during the reveal. Without that, commentators are relying primarily on the footage itself, which shows him recounting his hypothetical abortion demand matter-of-factly, in a room where laughter and discomfort appear to mix. Any claim that he was joking or misheard is not supported and remains unverified.

Online Outrage and Questions Around Aliday Alter

Public reaction to Tekashi 6ix9ine's comments has been overwhelmingly negative, particularly from women and parents who watched the clip circulate across X, Instagram and TikTok. Many accuse him of treating girls as disposable and of using abortion as a tool for gender selection rather than an individual medical and ethical decision.

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Controversial Remarks on Unborn Child Spark Outrage https://t.co/YKQQJe170S pic.twitter.com/hRh0738PJz — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) May 16, 2026

Beyond the direct anger aimed at Tekashi 6ix9ine, a second strand of reaction focuses on Alter. Social media users are openly wondering how she feels about standing next to a partner who could say, even hypothetically, that he would prefer to end a pregnancy simply because the baby was female. That question remains unanswered, Alter has not publicly commented on the incident or on the status of their relationship since the reveal.

Others have framed the episode as another example of the rapper courting outrage as part of his public persona. He has long relied on shock value, both in music and online, to keep his name in headlines.

Yet even by his standards, suggesting that a wanted pregnancy might be conditional on the sex of the child has pushed into new territory for many former fans, who describe being repulsed rather than merely provoked.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is facing backlash after saying he and his girlfriend would abort their baby if the gender reveal showed they were having a girl.



The rapper later revealed they’re expecting a boy, calling it “crisis averted.” Social media is already exploding over the comments.… pic.twitter.com/rHV4R7A5tn — True Crime Nat (@truecrimenatt) May 10, 2026

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Some pointed out the contradiction between Alter's hopeful Instagram line, 'My world is about to change,' and the way Tekashi 6ix9ine spoke about the baby at the party, as if its right to exist hinged on fulfilling his desire for a son. That tension has become the emotional core of the debate, the optimism of impending parenthood set against a partner's cold, conditional statement about which children deserve to be born.

With no apology, clarification or defence from Tekashi 6ix9ine on the record so far, the video is doing the talking for him. For an artist whose career has been built on controversy, this particular clip has landed less like a publicity stunt and more like a window into how he thinks about gender, power and the value of his own children.