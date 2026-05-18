US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent found himself at the centre of an awkward diplomatic moment during US President Donald Trump's high-profile trip to China, when Chinese security guards briefly blocked him from entering a major state event in Beijing. What might have been a routine security check quickly turned into a viral spectacle.

The recorded faux pas has since made its rounds on the internet, and netizens couldn't help but feel embarrassed for Bessent.

US Treasury Secretary Denied Entry to China Banquet

A video circulating online appeared to show Bessent being stopped outside the Great Hall of the People ahead of a formal banquet hosted in Trump's honour during the president's summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The footage reportedly captured Chinese security personnel pointing out that Bessent was missing a required entry or clearance pin on his suit jacket before preventing him from entering the building.

After a brief exchange with officials and aides, Bessent was handed the missing credential and eventually allowed inside. The incident quickly went viral online, with critics mocking the Treasury secretary's apparent embarrassment during one of the most closely watched diplomatic trips of Trump's second term.

The US Treasury Department has not publicly commented on the situation.

Is There Tension Between US and Chinese Officials?

The awkward scene unfolded during an already tense and chaotic visit marked by multiple confrontations between American and Chinese officials. Earlier that same day, Chinese security reportedly blocked a US Secret Service agent from entering Beijing's Temple of Heaven complex while carrying a firearm, leading to a tense standoff that reportedly lasted around 30 minutes.

Later reports described several 'physical disputes' between US and Chinese personnel throughout the summit, including one incident in which a White House aide was allegedly knocked down during a crowded media rush surrounding Trump and Xi's bilateral meeting.

The Beijing summit itself carried enormous geopolitical significance as Trump and Xi discussed Taiwan, trade tensions, artificial intelligence cooperation and the ongoing conflict involving Iran. Chinese state media reported that Xi warned Trump that the Taiwan issue could potentially trigger 'clashes and even conflicts' if mishandled by Washington.

Despite the tensions, the White House publicly portrayed the meetings as productive. Trump repeatedly praised Xi during the trip and described the Chinese leader as 'a great leader' during public remarks.

Does Trump Need The Treasury Secretary in China Right Now?

Bessent played a central role in the negotiations, particularly on trade and economic issues. Before the summit, he held discussions with senior Chinese officials about expanding economic cooperation and stabilising relations between the world's two largest economies.

The Treasury Secretary also participated in talks surrounding artificial intelligence safeguards and future trade agreements. It was even reported that Bessent said the US and China had begun discussions on 'guardrails' designed to prevent advanced AI systems from being exploited by non-state actors.

In addition, Bessent signalled optimism that the trip could lead to major commercial deals, including potential large-scale Chinese purchases of Boeing aircraft and expanded imports of American agricultural and energy products.

Still, it was the security-related incidents that ultimately dominated much of the online conversation surrounding the visit.

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Social media users mocked the footage of Bessent being stopped at the entrance to the Great Hall, with some critics describing the scene as a humiliating symbol of America's increasingly complicated relationship with China. Others defended the Treasury Secretary, arguing the incident appeared to be nothing more than a routine credential misunderstanding.

While the Beijing trip was intended to showcase renewed diplomatic engagement between Washington and Beijing, the repeated clashes involving security officials and press access instead highlighted the fragile and often tense nature of the US–China relationship under Trump's second administration.