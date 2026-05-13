Spencer Pratt, a former reality TV star running in the upcoming mayoral elections, has responded to the personal swipe made by Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nithya Raman. The latter called 'The Hills' alum a 'MAGA Republican.'

During a recent interview, Pratt explained that he does not represent a single party even though he is a well-known Republican. He said that as the potential new mayor of Los Angeles, he will be representing everyone who wants to see improvements in the city. Pratt has been vocal about his intention to run a candidate-led, grassroots campaign rather than one driven by political machinery or party loyalty.

Still a Republican

This week, Pratt and the two other mayoral contenders faced off in a heated debate where they took personal digs at each other. After Raman called Pratt a 'MAGA Republican,' he immediately said that he represents the whole of Los Angeles.

'I don't have a campaign manager. I don't have campaign consultants. There's no political party backing me. All my supporters in Los Angeles are Democrats. Everyone I know, my family, are all Democrats,' he said.

Pratt acknowledged that he is a registered Republican but maintained that the label does not define his approach to the race. He argued that the city's problems — homelessness, public safety, and basic infrastructure — are not partisan issues and require practical solutions rather than ideological ones.

A Possible Landslide

While speaking with CBS News, Pratt also expressed confidence in his campaign. He said that he believes he will win the election with 51 percent of the votes, because he does not promote a single political message.

'I don't do national politics. I don't do tribal politics. I don't talk about other states. I'm localised. I just want to fix our streets and get the lights on. I want people to feel safe,' he said.

Barack Obama Comparisons

During another interview, Pratt likened himself to former President Barack Obama. But unlike the ex-president, Pratt said that he already has two awards coming into the political arena.

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'I have two awards from my community. President Obama actually didn't even have awards when he was a community organiser. He was able to become a senator and then a president for eight years. So, I feel like him, and I have the same experience,' he said.

The comparison drew attention online, with some questioning the parallel while others noted that Pratt's willingness to draw it underscored his confidence in his own candidacy despite his lack of political experience.

Struggles to Veer Away from Reality TV

Pratt first gained popularity after starring in the hit reality TV show 'The Hills'. Pratt was widely characterised during the show's run as engineering tabloid scandals and feuding with cast members, including Lauren Conrad.

After five seasons on 'The Hills', Pratt and Montag departed from the show. He later returned to the franchise for 'The Hills: New Beginnings', which aired for two seasons from 2019 to 2021. The show documented his relationship with Montag and his often volatile interactions with the wider cast, cementing his reputation as one of reality television's most recognisable provocateurs.

Now that he is running for mayor, Pratt stressed that he no longer identifies as a reality TV star. However, he understands why he is still referred to as such.

'I'm no longer a reality star. It's funny, I keep being called a reality star. I'm the only candidate living in reality, too,' he said.

Pratty is still happily married to Montag. The couple has been together for 18 years, and they have been blessed with two children together.