The political fallout surrounding Representative Eric Swalwell has intensified after multiple allegations of sexual assault, including rape, forced him to end his California gubernatorial bid and resign from Congress. The scandal has reverberated across Democratic circles, drawing sharp scrutiny not only on Swalwell but also on those who once stood by him.

Among them is Senator Rubén Gallego, who had long described Swalwell as his 'best friend.' Gallego has now publicly expressed his profound regret for initially defending the former congressman, saying that he had 'no knowledge' of Swalwell's sexual assault allegation and predatory behaviour and that if he did, 'we would not have had the relationship that we had.'

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Allegations Against Swalwell

The allegations came to light after the San Francisco Chronicle published a report on 10 April 2026, detailing accusations from a former staff member. The woman alleged that Swalwell sexually assaulted her twice while she was too intoxicated to consent.

Later that evening, CNN also released an exclusive report about three additional women who came forward, accusing the congressman of sending unsolicited nude photographs and explicit messages. Swalwell has denied the allegations, saying, 'I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made.'

I am suspending my campaign for Governor.



To my family, staff, friends, and supporters, I am deeply sorry for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past.



I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made — but that’s my fight, not a campaign’s. — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) April 13, 2026

Gallego Expresses Regrets

In an exclusive interview with Vox, Gallego said that he regretted defending Swalwell and supporting him in his bid as California governor. Initially, Gallego called his friend a 'fighter' and said that Swalwell would win the governor's race.

When you are in first place, is when they target you. Eric is a fighter and he will win the Governors race. https://t.co/CSDwEnR3Xu — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) April 7, 2026

When asked why he proactively defended Swalwell, Gallego pointed to a mix of scepticism and personal empathy. 'Nothing had ever surfaced' regarding the rumours, he explained, and after a bruising 2024 campaign where his kids saw 'the worst things' said about him in ads, he was primed to protect a colleague he felt was being unfairly targeted.

'No Knowledge' of Allegations

Gallego has firmly denied any prior knowledge about the allegations against Swalwell. 'No. No clue, no knowledge of any of the allegations or predatory behavior,' adding that he and others are now questioning what they failed to see. 'What did we do wrong? What did we not see?'

He acknowledged that Washington's culture often normalises flirtatious behaviour but insisted that he had never observed predatory conduct from Swalwell. 'You know, there is a culture in DC that certainly exists — where not just him, but many other politicians — we heard of someone that's being, you know, flirty. But never inappropriate, never predatory, never toward staff, and things of that nature,' Gallego said.

'But look, this is the kind of thing that makes all of us relook at what we have been accepting versus not accepting,' he added.

Fallout and Reflection

Gallego now calls that support an undeniable mistake, admitting Swalwell's team 'pushed that button on me'. 'Knowing now everything I know, especially of sexual assault,' he said, 'I would never have done it. We would not have had the relationship that we had.'

Gallego also answered those who questioned his judgment, 'I am more human first than a politician. And my judgement was off because of many reasons.' He said that the number one reason for this is that 'I knew this man as a family man, first. Our families ate dinner together; our kids were in camps together. And I have to learn from this, and I will learn from this.'

In another interview, Gallego said that Swalwell 'lied to all of us', adding that he 'deeply, deeply regret that' his friendship clouded his judgement.