An active shooter situation at the Islamic Centre of San Diego sent worshippers scrambling for safety on Monday, triggering chaos, mass evacuations and a huge police response after reports of gunfire and multiple victims at one of the city's largest mosques.

San Diego Mosque Shooting: Active Shooter 'Active But Contained'

San Diego police confirmed officers rushed to the Islamic Centre of San Diego in the Clairemont neighbourhood shortly before noon local time after receiving reports of shots fired at the mosque on Eckstrom Avenue. Authorities described the incident as 'active but contained' as heavily armed officers, SWAT teams and emergency crews flooded the area.

Mayor Todd Gloria acknowledged the unfolding emergency in a statement posted on X, saying he was 'aware of the active shooter situation' and that law enforcement personnel were working to secure the community.

'I am aware of the active shooter situation at the Islamic Centre of San Diego in Clairemont and am continuing to receive updates from law enforcement,' Gloria wrote. 'Emergency personnel are on scene and actively working to protect the community and secure the area.'

I am aware of the active shooter situation at the Islamic Center of San Diego in Clairemont and am continuing to receive updates from law enforcement. Emergency personnel are on scene and actively working to protect the community and secure the area. — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria (@MayorToddGloria) May 18, 2026

Initial reports suggested multiple people may have been injured during the shooting, though authorities did not immediately confirm the number of victims. Officer Anthony Carrasco of the San Diego Police Department told reporters that investigators believed 'people have been shot' after multiple emergency calls came in from the area.

Dramatic aerial footage broadcast by local television stations showed dozens of police vehicles surrounding the mosque, while officers carrying rifles moved through the complex.

Helicopter video also captured frightened children being evacuated from the property in organised groups as police secured nearby streets.

🇺🇸 WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT



Active shooter at the Islamic Center of San Diego.



Police are on scene at the ICSD, the largest mosque in San Diego County, at 7050 Eckstrom Avenue in Clairemont.



Is that a police vest the victim's wearing?? https://t.co/SAVXAIS7vd pic.twitter.com/vjnFpx6qNq — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 18, 2026

Why Was the Mosque Targeted?

The Islamic Centre of San Diego is considered the largest mosque in San Diego County and also houses the Al Rashid School, which serves young students in the local Muslim community.

Authorities ordered residents to avoid the area while emergency operations continued. Shelter‑in‑place alerts were issued for nearby neighbourhoods and portions of Interstate 805 near Balboa Avenue were temporarily shut down due to law enforcement activity.

The incident also sparked immediate lockdowns at several nearby religious institutions, including Jewish community centres and synagogues across San Diego. Officials said the precautions were taken out of an abundance of caution while the scope of the threat remained unclear.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said he had been briefed on the situation and confirmed the Governor's Office of Emergency Services was coordinating with local law enforcement agencies. 'We are grateful to the first responders on the scene working to protect the community,' Newsom's office said in a statement.

>>@CAGovernor Gavin Newsom has been briefed on an evolving situation in Clairemont community of San Diego, near the Islamic Center.



The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (@Cal_OES) is coordinating with local law enforcement.



We are grateful to the first responders on the… — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) May 18, 2026

As the response unfolded, conflicting reports began circulating online regarding casualties and whether suspects had been apprehended. Some outlets later reported the threat had been 'neutralised', though police did not immediately release detailed information about suspects or fatalities.

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The shooting sent shockwaves throughout San Diego's Muslim community, particularly because it occurred at a centre known for its outreach efforts and interfaith programmes. According to its website, the Islamic Centre of San Diego works closely with people of all faiths and participates in charitable and educational initiatives throughout the region.

Monday's violence also revived painful memories of previous attacks targeting houses of worship across the United States, including shootings at churches, synagogues and mosques in recent years. Community leaders urged the public to avoid spreading unverified information online while investigators worked to establish a motive and determine whether the attack was specifically targeting the Islamic centre.