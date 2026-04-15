Senator Ruben Gallego has publicly distanced himself from his former closest ally, Eric Swalwell, after Swalwell announced his resignation from Congress following multiple sexual assault allegations. At a press conference on Capitol Hill, Gallego said Swalwell 'lied to all of us' and that their friendship 'clouded' his judgement.

The contrast between Gallego's publicly stated family values and the scandal engulfing Swalwell, whom Gallego once trusted to spend time with his children, has drawn significant attention as the fallout from the California Democrat's resignation continues to widen.

The Domestic Pillar: Who Is Sydney Barron?

Ruben Gallego has never been shy about attributing his success to the stability provided by his wife, Sydney Barron, Director of Government Advocacy at the National Association of Realtors. Barron is frequently featured in the senator's public life, serving as a reminder of the personal values he claims to uphold. Gallego often shares glimpses of their home life, notably giving public shoutouts to Sydney, whom he describes as the 'best mum.'

Gallego and Barron share two children together — daughter Isla and son Cooper, who was born in June 2025. Gallego also shares a son, Michael, with his ex-wife, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.

The couple's children are central to Gallego and Barron's domestic image, appearing in numerous photos that highlight a life far removed from the halls of Congress. These snapshots often show the family engaging in routine activities, from holiday celebrations to casual weekends at home.

For Gallego, these images are not merely performative. They represent the foundation, he says, that was nearly compromised by his association with his disgraced pal, Eric Swalwell.

Denial of Involvement: 'I Was Not in the Room'

The senator recently held a press conference to address a viral video purportedly showing Eric Swalwell making out with a woman in a social setting, with him in the same room. He called the claim linking him to the scandal 'lies.'

'No, I was not sitting next to him,' Gallego said. 'I was not in the room. I was nowhere. I don't even know where it happened.'

He clarified that he decided to speak up because 'right-wing political operatives are pushing this narrative,' which he called 'an absolute lie.'

Gallego's frustration was evident as he discussed the impact of these claims on his family life. He noted that his campaign had already faced millions of pounds in smear advertisements in previous cycles. The senator emphasised that he would not take these latest attacks lightly, especially when they involve fabricated connections to Swalwell's personal conduct.

A Friendship That Clouded Professional Judgement

Gallego admitted that his deep personal bond with Swalwell hindered his ability to see the warning signs of misconduct. He said he was aware of Swalwell's reputation as 'flirty.' When asked why he still trusted Swalwell despite what he had heard, Gallego said he was 'lied to' and admitted that their friendship 'clouded' his judgement.

Gallego and Swalwell's families were exceptionally close, often sharing meals and spending leisure time together. Both knew each other's wives and children.

'My family and his family were as close as it gets,' Gallego explained while addressing the media.' 'Our kids were in baseball camp together. We had dinner together as a family.'

The senator acknowledged hearing rumours involving Swalwell a few weeks earlier and said he confronted him, but 'he lied to me.'

'I messed up. I'm human. I trusted this man. I trusted him to watch my children,' Gallego remarked during the conference. 'I would watch his children. He knew that I had just gone through the most bruising campaign where I was accused of being a mule for the cartel,' he added, noting that Swalwell took advantage of that trust.

'I was a loyal friend to someone that just was not loyal to me,' he said. Gallego, who served as national campaign chairman for Swalwell's 2020 presidential bid, also said he had advised Swalwell to withdraw from the California governor's race before his resignation, advice Swalwell ultimately followed.

Fifth Accuser Lonna Drewes and the Final Fallout

Read more 10 Photos of Lonna Drewes: Fifth Woman to Accuse Rep Eric Swalwell of Sexual Assault 10 Photos of Lonna Drewes: Fifth Woman to Accuse Rep Eric Swalwell of Sexual Assault

The crisis reached a breaking point when Lonna Drewes came forward as the fifth woman to publicly accuse Swalwell of sexual assault. Drewes, a model and entrepreneur, detailed an encounter from 2018 that involved allegations of drugging and physical violence. Her testimony added further weight to the existing reports of misconduct against Swalwell.

Previous allegations had already established a troubling pattern, with one woman saying she had physically resisted Swalwell's advances. 'I was pushing him off of me, saying no,' the woman recalled. 'He didn't stop.'

Swalwell is married to Brittany Watts and they share three children. Swalwell announced his resignation from Congress on 13 April 2026. He has denied all allegations against him, calling them 'completely false.'

Gallego has since stated that he believes the women and that they 'deserve justice.' He has called for independent oversight to ensure that staffers feel safe coming forward with allegations in the future.