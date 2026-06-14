A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to reinstall dozens of exhibits on slavery, climate change, and civil rights it stripped from America's national parks, calling the removals an attempt 'to rewrite the Nation's history with a white-out pen.'

US District Judge Angel Kelley in Boston issued a 63-page preliminary injunction on 13 June 2026, directing the Department of the Interior to restore all interpretive materials removed or altered at National Park Service sites since 20 May 2025, with a 21-day deadline timed explicitly to fall before 4 July, the nation's 250th anniversary. The ruling also bars any further removals while the underlying case proceeds.

It comes in response to a lawsuit filed on 17 February 2026 by a coalition of six organisations, and it marks the second time in 2026 that a federal judge has publicly rebuked the administration's approach to historical truth at public sites.

The Executive Order That Started the Erasure

The removals trace to a March 2025 executive order that Trump signed under the title 'Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History.' The order directed the Interior Department to ensure that museums, parks, and landmarks did not display elements that 'inappropriately disparage Americans past or living,' and characterised existing content as part of a 'revisionist movement' portraying the United States as 'inherently racist, sexist, oppressive.'

Two months later, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum issued Secretary's Order 3431, directing the removal of what he termed 'improper partisan ideology' from all federal public exhibits.

Park Service staff began removing materials during the summer of 2025, according to the lawsuit. Save Our Signs, an advocacy group that tracks changes to NPS displays, recorded at least 45 signs altered or removed under the directive, covering topics from climate change and Native American history to abolition and LGBTQ+ rights.

In a separate wave of orders, the Interior Department instructed staff to remove or edit materials in at least 17 additional parks across Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, Montana, and Wyoming, according to documents reviewed by The Washington Post.

The administration's stated justification was reviewed by Judge Kelley, who rejected it outright. 'Under the guise of promoting American dignity,' she wrote in the injunction, 'this Administration seeks to share a limited history by ordering the removal of all signs, displays, and interpretive exhibits at National Parks that do not align with its preferred narrative, thereby telling half-truths.' An Interior Department spokesperson dismissed the ruling as the work of a 'liberal activist judge,' but did not announce an immediate appeal in the 13 June case.

What Was Removed: From Washington's Enslaved Workers to Fort Sumter

The most prominent removals took place at Philadelphia's Independence National Historical Park, where crews dismantled an outdoor exhibit at the President's House Site that documented the lives of nine people enslaved by George and Martha Washington during the 1790s, when Philadelphia briefly served as the nation's capital.

The panels and video displays had been installed in partnership with the city of Philadelphia in 2010. Their removal prompted Philadelphia to file its own federal lawsuit, and on 17 February 2026, US District Judge Cynthia Rufe ordered the exhibit restored, comparing the administration's claim that it could unilaterally control the content of national parks to the Ministry of Truth in George Orwell's 1984.'

Beyond Philadelphia, the reach of the removals extended across the country. At Fort Sumter National Monument in South Carolina, the site where the first shots of the American Civil War were fired in 1861, climate change signage was removed. At the Grand Canyon, exhibits addressing the historic mistreatment of Native Americans were taken down.

At Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument in Arizona, a sign describing basalt bubbles was pulled because a photograph in the display showed a visitor holding a Pride flag. Films on labour history were removed from the Lowell National Historical Park in Massachusetts. At a Georgia memorial, a photograph known as 'The Scourged Back,' depicting an enslaved man with severe scarring, was flagged for potential removal.

KSL's reporting, citing Judge Kelley's ruling, confirmed that the government had carried out these actions without authorization from the National Park Service Organic Act, the National Park Service Centennial Act, and the National Parks Omnibus Management Act,' the three federal statutes that govern how the country's 433 national park sites are to be operated. The plaintiffs' lawsuit, filed by Democracy Forward on behalf of the coalition, argued the Interior Department had adopted an 'unlawful policy that lacks any reasoned explanation for why various signs and exhibits must be removed.'

The Coalition Behind the Lawsuit and Their Legal Challenge

The six plaintiff organisations that brought the case to the District of Massachusetts were the National Parks Conservation Association, the Association of National Park Rangers, the Coalition to Protect America's National Parks, the American Association for State and Local History, the Union of Concerned Scientists, and the Society for Experiential Graphic Design. Democracy Forward represented all, a legal advocacy organisation. Their complaint asserted causes of action under the Administrative Procedure Act and the three park-management statutes, seeking both declaratory and injunctive relief.

Read more DC Exhibit Showcases 3.5 Million Pages of Epstein Documents, Including References to Donald Trump DC Exhibit Showcases 3.5 Million Pages of Epstein Documents, Including References to Donald Trump

Alan Spears, senior director of cultural resources for the National Parks Conservation Association, said the ruling 'will help protect national parks from the administration's effort to erase history and science at these one-of-a-kind places.' 'National parks belong to the American people and censorship of any kind goes against the values these places represent,' Spears said in a statement. Bill Wade, executive director of the Association of National Park Rangers, said the decision was 'especially good news for National Parks employees who have prided themselves for being able to provide truthful, accurate and unbiased information.'

Skye Perryman, president and chief executive of Democracy Forward, framed the stakes in an official statement: 'America's national parks are a living classroom, telling the stories of sacrifice, perseverance, and hope so that every visitor can learn our history and the world around us. You cannot tell the story of America without recognising both the beauty and the tragedy of our history.' The Interior Department's response to the original lawsuit filing was pointed. A department spokesperson told Newsweek: 'Our parks are nonpartisan, but the National Parks Conservation Association isn't.'

With 4 July 2026 on the horizon and a 21-day clock now running, the question of which version of American history greets visitors at the nation's most hallowed sites has passed from the executive branch to the federal courts.