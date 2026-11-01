US President Donald Trump is at the centre of a psychiatrist's campaign to have 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' recognised as a mental disorder. Dr Carole Lieberman, who announced a public briefing in Washington on Wednesday, 28 October 2026, has claimed that extreme hostility towards Trump can have dangerous consequences. Her proposed diagnosis, however, remains unrecognised by the American Psychiatric Association (APA).

Lieberman wants the condition considered for inclusion in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM). Her campaign follows a national opinion poll examining Americans' emotional reactions to Trump and the strain political disagreements can place on personal relationships.

The proposal raises questions about whether intense political hostility should be treated as a psychiatric condition. While political disputes can cause distress, disagreement with a president does not, by itself, constitute mental illness.

Psychiatrist Claims Donald Trump Derangement Syndrome Is 'Deadly Serious'

Lieberman told The Washington Times that what she describes as Trump Derangement Syndrome, or TDS, has developed into something more concerning than ordinary political opposition.

'Trump Derangement Syndrome really started about 10 years ago,' she said.

'Since then it has become deadly serious, literally deadly serious because we can attribute some of the assassination attempts to Trump Derangement Syndrome.'

Her suggestion that the alleged condition could explain assassination attempts against Trump remains unsubstantiated by independently verified clinical evidence.

No psychiatric assessments or investigative findings establishing that the proposed disorder motivated any specific attack were identified in the available material.

Lieberman argues that some individuals project personal frustrations and past experiences onto Trump, blaming him for difficulties unrelated to his actions.

She believes such reactions can become disruptive enough to damage friendships and family relationships.

In an account published by TIPP Insights, Lieberman said she had spent two years developing proposed diagnostic criteria for the alleged condition.

She argues that formal recognition could encourage greater awareness and treatment for people experiencing severe emotional reactions.

Yet Trump Derangement Syndrome is not an established psychiatric diagnosis. The expression is frequently used in political discourse to describe perceived hostility towards Trump, rather than identify a clinically recognised disorder.

Donald Trump Derangement Syndrome Poll Reports Widespread Political Anger

Lieberman's proposal has gained attention following a TechnoMetrica/TIPP survey conducted between 16 and 19 October 2026.

The poll questioned 1,250 registered voters about their reactions to Trump and their observations of other people's behaviour.

According to TIPP's published findings, 38% reported personally experiencing reactions that the survey described as TDS.

Another 70% said they had observed emotional stress, anger or agitation towards Trump in others.

The findings also highlighted tensions involving friendships and family relationships.

Some 41% reported observing people refusing to socialise with friends or relatives who supported the president.

Meanwhile, 22% said they had witnessed threatening, aggressive or violent behaviour associated with strong negative reactions towards Trump.

These figures describe respondents' experiences and observations, not independently verified psychiatric diagnoses or incidents.

The survey also cannot establish how many Americans, if any, meet the clinical criteria for a distinct mental disorder.

Its interpretation requires additional scrutiny because Lieberman was among the authors of TIPP's published account of the findings.

The complete questionnaire, weighting information and classification criteria would be necessary to assess how reliably the results support her argument.

Will the APA Recognise Donald Trump Derangement Syndrome?

Lieberman's announcement outlined a National Press Club briefing in Washington on 28 October to discuss the poll and her proposed psychiatric classification.

However, the announcement does not independently establish that she met privately with APA leadership or that the organisation agreed to review her proposal.

The APA's current diagnostic manual, the DSM-5-TR, contains recognised psychiatric conditions supported by established diagnostic criteria.

According to the association's published guidance, proposed changes undergo an evidence-based review process examining their validity, reliability and clinical usefulness.

A psychiatrist's request alone does not establish a new disorder or guarantee its inclusion in the manual.

Lieberman's campaign therefore faces a substantial evidential hurdle. Public opinion polling may document political tensions, but it cannot independently demonstrate the existence of a psychiatric condition.

No public confirmation of an official APA review of her proposed diagnosis was identified.

Whether the organisation will formally consider the proposal remains unclear.