Cristiano Ronaldo has lifted the lid on the moment he finally proposed to long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez, admitting the decision was completely unplanned yet one of the most emotional nights of his life.

The Portuguese superstar, 39, revealed in an interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored that he wasn't 'prepared' for the proposal but always knew the day would come.

He also confessed it was two of his children who gave him the final push to pop the question.

'I'm not a romantic guy'

Ronaldo admitted he never went down on one knee when asking for Rodriguez's hand, calling the moment 'simple' but heartfelt.

'I didn't get on one knee because I wasn't prepared, but it was a beautiful moment,' he told Morgan.

'It was simple. I'm not a very romantic guy. Well, I am, but I'm not very romantic, not the kind of guy who brings flowers every week to the home. But I'm romantic in my way,' he insisted.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner explained that he hadn't planned to propose that evening, but a series of small, tender moments made him realise the timing was right.

'It was coming in a funny way, because she asked me for a ring to offer her because it was one of her dreams, to have a good stone,' Ronaldo said.

'One of my friends gave me the ring to offer Gio, and as I was giving it to her, my two kids came in and said, "Daddy, you're going to give the ring to Mum and ask her to get married".'

Of course, Rodriguez said yes and later announced their engagement to her millions of followers on Instagram.

The Wedding Date and the Ring

When Morgan pressed for a wedding date, the Portugal captain laughed: 'Not yet. We plan to do it after the World Cup, with the trophy!'

He also revealed that Georgina prefers intimacy over extravagance.

'She's not the person who likes big parties. She likes private things, so I'll respect that,' he said.

Ronaldo added that what mattered most to her that night was his sincerity, not the lavish gift.

'She asked me if I was honest, and I said, "I want you, and I want to marry you". I didn't cry, but I had tears in my eyes,' he recalled.

Engagement ring specialist Laura Taylor told the Daily Mail the piece was 'extraordinary'.

'This is a show-stopping ring, easily among the most impressive we've seen in recent years, and perfectly suited to one of football's most famous couples,' she said, estimating its value at around £1.5 million based on its size, quality and near-flawless clarity.

The Couple's Struggles

Their nine-year relationship has not always been picture-perfect. Ronaldo also spoke candidly about the heartbreaking loss of their newborn son, Angel, in 2022, a tragedy that brought them even closer.

'Probably in that period, we consolidated it more, the relationship,' he said quietly. 'Even in the worst moments, you have to meet halfway; you have to make things smooth.'

The couple continue to raise their two daughters, Alana Martina, seven, and Bella Esmeralda, three, alongside Ronaldo's three older children, Cristiano Jr., 15, and twins Eva and Mateo, eight.