Cuba's ongoing fuel and electricity shortages are placing severe strain on the nation's hospitals, with staff reportedly resorting to manually operating intensive care machines to maintain critical treatment during prolonged outages.

This comes as the Caribbean island endures a deepening energy crisis, causing multiple nationwide blackouts in March and forcing medical facilities to rely on emergency protocols to sustain essential care for patients in intensive care units and dialysis wards.

Health officials and humanitarian organisations say that repeated grid collapses, fuel scarcity, and an ageing electricity infrastructure have left hospitals vulnerable to power cuts, which disrupt lifesaving equipment and complicate routine operations in neonatal, surgical, and critical care units.

Escalating Fuel Shortages and Blackouts

Cuba's national power grid has suffered recurring collapses this month, including what authorities described as a third island‑wide blackout in March, leaving millions without electricity for hours at a time.

Experts attribute the blackouts to a combination of deteriorating energy infrastructure and acute fuel shortages, which have been exacerbated by tighter restrictions on oil imports. Cuba depends heavily on imported fuel for electricity generation and transport, and disruptions in supply have undermined the grid's stability.

Under such conditions, hospitals must frequently switch to backup generators. Medical workers in intensive care units are having to adapt to fluctuating power, ensuring machines such as ventilators and dialysis equipment remain operational during outages. Although detailed reporting from within hospitals is limited, public information suggests healthcare workers are under considerable pressure to sustain basic life‑saving functions amid unstable power access.

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Hospitals and Emergency Measures

International health agencies have acknowledged the pressure on Cuba's healthcare system. According to technical documents, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have been coordinating emergency support measures, including the supply of generators and essential medical equipment to help hospitals maintain operations in affected provinces.

Medical staff in some hospitals have reportedly resorted to manually operating ICU machines during blackouts to ensure critical patients continue receiving care. Video footage circulating on social media shows healthcare workers attending to intensive care equipment when power is interrupted, highlighting the real pressures hospitals face during prolonged outages.

Doctors are manually operating ventilators in order to keep babies alive in Cuba.



The U.S. is laying siege cruelly cut off all fuel, power is out, leaving hospitals without electricity. Dialysis patients, babies in NICU, and others will die. This's a crime against humanity. pic.twitter.com/XWaMLlCnzr — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) March 24, 2026

These reports are consistent with PAHO and WHO alerts regarding the strain on healthcare facilities, though precise details of individual hospital situations are limited.

Health officials have also highlighted efforts to prioritise emergency services and ensure continuity of care for those in greatest need, even as transport, electricity, and supply chains are disrupted.

Impact on Patients and Services

The fuel and power crisis has broader ramifications across Cuba's public services. Hospitals have reportedly delayed non‑urgent treatments and elective surgeries as they prioritise critical care, while maternity wards and neonatal units endeavour to keep essential equipment running.

Dialysis patients and others dependent on continuous medical support face added risks when the power supply is unstable. Loss of electricity can interrupt treatment schedules and affect life‑support machines, making consistent energy access vital for patient survival.

The situation extends beyond healthcare. The United Nations Human Rights Office has noted that fuel shortages and blockades have also been disrupting food distribution, water systems, waste collection, and other fundamental services across the island.

Reasons Behind the Crisis

Several factors contribute to Cuba's energy emergency. Much of the country's generation infrastructure was built decades ago and relies on imported fuel. Logistic constraints, reduced shipments from traditional suppliers, and financial limitations have worsened the country's ability to keep power plants running at capacity.

The combination of ageing plants, lack of spare parts, and limited fuel imports has made the grid increasingly fragile, with repeated outages underscoring the challenge of maintaining stable electricity across the island's 11 million residents.

As health facilities strive to adapt, the ongoing crisis continues to highlight the link between stable energy supplies and access to critical medical care in Cuba.