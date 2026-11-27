Online spending on everyday products is expected to rise during Cyber Week, with personal hygiene products forecast to increase 150 per cent and clothing basics 210 per cent. Deloitte separately reports a 23 per cent year-on-year increase in Gen Z's planned spending during the promotional period.

Adobe says shoppers are expected to use holiday discounts to stock up on essentials. Deloitte finds Gen Z has the highest planned participation and spending among the generations surveyed. Neither report establishes that younger shoppers are driving the increase in everyday-goods sales.

Everyday Essentials Feature in Adobe's Holiday Forecast

Adobe Analytics forecasts that online spending on personal hygiene products will increase 150 per cent during Cyber Week compared with average sales in September 2026. Clothing basics are expected to rise 210 per cent, while baby products are forecast to increase 113 per cent, pet products 93 per cent and household cleaning items 49 per cent.

The forecast measures spending, not the number of items purchased. It therefore does not establish whether shoppers are buying larger quantities or spending more on individual products.

Adobe expects US online spending during Cyber Week, the five-day period from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, to reach $47.5 billion (£35.6 billion), up 7.4 per cent from a year earlier. Black Friday spending is forecast at $12.9 billion (£9.7 billion), up 9.2 per cent, while Cyber Monday on 30 November is expected to generate $15.1 billion (£11.3 billion), up 6.2 per cent.

For November and December combined, Adobe projects online holiday spending of $275.1 billion (£206.3 billion), a 6.7 per cent increase from 2025. Its forecast draws on data covering more than 1 trillion visits to US retail websites, 100 million stock-keeping units and 18 product categories. The category projections are measured against September averages, not year-on-year growth, and do not identify shoppers by age.

Gen Z Plans To Spend More During Black Friday Week

Deloitte's survey, published on 23 November, found that 94 per cent of Gen Z respondents planned to shop during the promotional period, the highest rate among the generations surveyed. They expected to spend an average of $752 (£564), up 23 per cent from the previous year. Deloitte estimates Gen Z will account for about 21 per cent of total spending. Across all respondents, planned spending averaged $624 (£468), unchanged from 2025.

The survey found that 73 per cent of Gen Z respondents planned to buy themselves a present, compared with 51 per cent of all respondents. Forty per cent intended to use buy now, pay later services, which allow customers to divide purchases into instalments. That figure measures intended use of a payment method, not an increase in spending.

Deloitte surveyed 1,200 consumers between 19 and 26 October 2026. The survey measures intentions, not completed transactions, and does not identify what Gen Z plans to buy.

Higher Prices Put Pressure on Holiday Budgets

Deloitte found that 72 per cent of respondents had delayed some purchases until the Black Friday-Cyber Monday period because they expected better deals. Half said they had already encountered higher holiday prices.

Spending intentions varied by income. Households earning less than $50,000 (£37,500) expected to spend 17 per cent more than a year earlier, while those earning between $100,000 and $199,999 (£75,000 to £150,000) planned to spend 7 per cent less. Among the latter group, 84 per cent cited higher everyday living costs as their main reason for expecting to spend less.

Adobe forecasts higher online spending across everyday categories, while Deloitte measures Gen Z's spending intentions. The two studies point to separate trends in holiday shopping, not a direct link between younger consumers and the projected rise in essentials spending.