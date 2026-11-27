Apple's AirPods Pro 3 have returned to stock at $149 (£114) after selling out during Black Friday promotions, giving shoppers another chance to buy the earbuds for $100 (£76) below their $249 (£190) list price. Deal trackers describe the offer as a record low, drawing attention as retailers compete.

The $149 price is 40% below the listed retail price and $20 (£15) lower than the previous reported low of $169 (£129). Amazon's listing was reported out of stock before the deal returned. Shoppers should check listings before ordering because prices and stock can change.

AirPods Pro 3 Deal Returns After Sell-Out

9to5Mac reported on 26 November that the earbuds were back in stock at Amazon for $149 after selling out. It described the price as a new all-time low compared with the regular $249 price.

CNN Underscored also listed the Amazon offer in its Black Friday deals roundup, updated on 27 November.

Amazon's $149 listing temporarily went out of stock before returning, according to 9to5Mac and Tom's Guide. Walmart also listed the earbuds at $149, while Tom's Guide reported a $179 (£136) price at Best Buy on 26 November. The reported interruption and restock concerned Amazon, not all retailers. Availability may change without notice.

At $149, shoppers save $100 against the list price. The offer is also $20 below the previous reported low of $169. This comparison uses reported US prices and does not guarantee every retailer has the same offer.

What Makes the Third-Generation Earbuds Notable

Apple's AirPods Pro 3 include active noise cancellation, Adaptive Audio and Transparency mode, which lets users hear surrounding sounds without removing the earbuds. They also have a heart-rate sensor designed to track users during workouts, Live Translation and hearing-health features, including a Hearing Test and Hearing Aid functionality. Access to these features depends on compatible Apple devices, software, supported languages and regional availability.

Apple says the earbuds provide up to eight hours of listening time on one charge with active noise cancellation enabled. Battery life varies with settings and use. The charging case includes Apple's second-generation Ultra Wideband chip and a speaker that works with the Find My app.

These features give the Pro 3 noise-control and health functions beyond those of Apple's standard earbuds. Buyers should check compatibility requirements for features before purchasing.

Other Black Friday Deals To Watch

CNN Underscored's 27 November roundup listed 146 deals from nearly 200 retailers, covering technology, home products, kitchen equipment, clothing and seasonal items. Other featured prices included second-generation Apple AirTags at $18 (£14), down from $29 (£22), and the Apple Watch Series 12 from $299 (£228), reduced from $399 (£304).

The guide also listed the Nintendo Switch 2 bundle with 'Mario Kart World' for $499 (£381) at Amazon, compared with its $550 (£419) price. The 13-inch MacBook Air with M5 was listed at $1,049 (£800), down from $1,299 (£990), while Bose QuietComfort Headphones were reduced to $199 (£152) from $359 (£274).

Check Retailer Prices Before Buying

The AirPods Pro 3 offer is part of retailer promotions, and prices can differ between Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy. Stock may fluctuate during the shopping event. Shoppers should check delivery dates, seller details and return terms before checkout.

Black Friday discounts now span several days, giving shoppers time to compare offers. However, a stated percentage reduction does not automatically mean a product is at its lowest-ever price. The $149 AirPods offer stands out because deal publications compare it with the $249 list price and previous $169 low.