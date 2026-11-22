A custom dental piece gave Joseph Zada's young Haymitch Abernathy the tooth gap associated with Woody Harrelson's portrayal, linking the new prequel directly to the original films.

Sunrise on the Reaping introduces audiences to Haymitch at 16, before the events that shape his life. It also traces the origins of physical features viewers associate with Harrelson's version, including the tooth gap and the shape of his nose.

The production details have prompted comments on social media, where viewers have compared the two performances.

Spoiler alert: This article discusses character details and events from The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

How Haymitch Got Harrelson's Signature Tooth Gap

One of the details fans particularly loved was the explanation behind Harrelson's distinctive tooth gap.

In the original Hunger Games films, the actor's smile became one of the recognisable features of his portrayal of Haymitch. However, Joseph Zada's younger version initially has a different smile before the events of the prequel change his appearance.

Hair, makeup and prosthetics designer Natalie MacGowan-Spencer told Allure that the production used custom dental pieces to recreate Harrelson's signature gap for Zada.

The team worked with London-based dental specialist Dominic Mombrun of Bitemakers, who had previously worked with Harrelson and had reference material to help recreate the actor's distinctive smile.

The dental pieces were incorporated after Haymitch's final fight scene, giving audiences a glimpse of how the younger character acquired the feature associated with his older counterpart.

The detail prompted a reaction from a Threads user, who shared a side-by-side comparison of the two actors and wrote: 'I loved how they gave Woody Harrelson's tooth gap a backstory in The Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping.'

Another user admitted that the detail initially went over their head, explaining that they had been too distracted by Haymitch's injuries to notice Harrelson's tooth gap.

The original poster also received praise from users who appreciated the production's attention to detail, with one simply responding: 'Genius!'

Nose Prosthetic Recreates Harrelson's Distinctive Profile

The tooth gap is not the only physical feature connecting the younger and older Haymitch.

Fans also noticed the character's nose, which is subtly modified following a fight in the arena.

According to MacGowan-Spencer's interview with Allure, the makeup team used a small prosthetic piece to bring Zada's nose closer to Harrelson's distinctive profile. The team also incorporated an indentation and scar into the character's appearance.

The adjustments helped recreate the prominent bridge and slight curve associated with Harrelson's nose, giving the younger Haymitch a closer visual resemblance to the character audiences already know.

The detail caught the attention of viewers on Threads.

'And the broken nose!' one user commented in response to the original post.

Fans Have Questions About Haymitch's Curly Hair

Haymitch's hair also became a topic of discussion, although the reactions were a little more humorous.

In Sunrise on the Reaping, Zada appears with curly, lighter hair, while Harrelson's older Haymitch has a noticeably different hairstyle.

One Threads user joked about being unable to explain to their wife why the younger character has curly hair.

Another commenter responded: 'Alcoholism can straighten hair!'

Another user even suggested that the older Haymitch had lost his hair and started wearing a wig.

While the comments were clearly playful, the production had its own reasons for the younger character's hairstyle.

MacGowan-Spencer explained to Allure that Zada's curls helped convey Haymitch's youthful innocence before the trauma of the Second Quarter Quell changed him. They were also practical for the demanding arena scenes.

The team did, however, adjust Zada's hair colour with highlights to bring his appearance closer to Harrelson's older version.

The result was a look that preserved the younger character's personality while maintaining a visual connection to the familiar Haymitch.

Joseph Zada's Haymitch Bridges Generations

Casting a younger actor to portray a character already strongly associated with another performer comes with its challenges.

However, Sunrise on the Reaping finds ways to connect Zada's portrayal to Harrelson's without relying entirely on physical resemblance.

The film introduces audiences to a younger Haymitch before the trauma of the Second Quarter Quell transforms him. Through carefully considered changes to his appearance, the production establishes a visual connection between the two versions.

The custom dental pieces recreate Harrelson's signature tooth gap, while the nose prosthetic helps bring Zada's profile closer to the older actor's. Even the adjustments to his hair colour contribute to the resemblance.

For longtime fans, these details offer another reason to appreciate the prequel. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is now showing in cinemas.