The Walt Disney Company is preparing to bring millions of American viewers a unified streaming experience through the integration of Disney+ and Hulu. Set to roll out in December 2026, the initiative marks a significant shift in the streaming landscape. Announced in a recent shareholder update alongside the company's quarterly results, the merger plan aims to improve the media consumption experience for Disney's extensive subscriber base. By incorporating Hulu's offerings—including live television and select premium add-ons—directly into the Disney+ platform, Disney seeks to offer greater convenience and choice to its audience.

While the platform unification is nearing completion, Disney executives have yet to announce a precise shutdown date for the standalone Hulu app. This leaves subscribers waiting for information on how quickly they may need to adapt their viewing habits.

The December Transformation

In December 2026, subscribers on eligible combined plans will have access to an enhanced streaming experience, with Hulu's content, live TV channels and select premium add-ons available within the Disney+ app. As explained in Disney's shareholder letter, the integration is designed to improve content discovery, boost user engagement and reduce subscriber churn, creating a more cohesive user experience.

Although Hulu will remain Disney's general-entertainment brand and its extensive catalogue will stay intact, the long-term future of the standalone Hulu app remains uncertain. Official plans to retire the separate app have not been announced. Meanwhile, standalone Hulu subscriptions remain available in the United States, even as speculation continues over whether the app could eventually be phased out once the transition is complete.

Navigating Pricing Changes and Viewer Feedback

This strategic consolidation follows Disney's full acquisition of Hulu in June 2025 and subscription price revisions introduced in September 2026. Following these changes, the monthly rate for individual ad-free plans of both Disney+ and Hulu increased to $21.49 (£16.41), with ad-supported tiers priced at $12.49 (£9.54). The ad-free bundle rose to $21.99 (£16.79), while the ad-supported package remained at $12.99 (£9.92).

Viewer responses have been varied. Some subscribers appreciate the convenience of accessing a wide range of shows, films and live TV through a single login. However, others have voiced dissatisfaction over potential navigation complexities and interface clutter within Disney+. Additionally, some parents are concerned about mature content potentially appearing alongside family-oriented viewing options.

A Bigger Bet on One Hub

International audiences have already experienced Hulu's integration into Disney+, replacing the Star brand in markets outside the United States. Within the US market, however, the upcoming December rollout marks the culmination of a multi-year effort initiated in 2023 to position Disney+ as an all-encompassing entertainment platform.

Facing intensified competition in the streaming arena and financial constraints among consumers, Disney is betting on consolidating its content into a flagship app. This move is supported by growth in its streaming business and aims to maintain subscriber loyalty within its ecosystem, despite some viewers' nostalgia for Hulu's independent identity.

In an era of continuing digital transformation, Disney's efforts to innovate and integrate reflect its response to changing market dynamics and its commitment to offering entertainment experiences to audiences around the world.