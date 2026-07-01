A woman has shared how her husband's failed Bitcoin mining business left their family with more than $600,000 in debt and forced them into bankruptcy. She described the financial crisis during a discussion with a financial adviser. The conversation centred on the family's debt, the pressure on their marriage, and whether selling their home could help them recover financially.

More Than $600,000 in Debt

The woman said the failed business resulted in several large debts. According to her, the family owes around $250,000 in personally guaranteed business loans. She also said there is about $100,000 in credit card debt and nearly $274,000 borrowed through a home equity line of credit.

Together, those debts total approximately $624,000. She asked whether selling the family home while they remain in bankruptcy would be the best financial decision.

Marriage Has Come Under Strain

During the discussion, the financial adviser asked how the couple's marriage had been affected. The woman replied that the situation had become 'really difficult'. She said they attended marriage counselling twice. However, she felt her husband was not fully engaged during the second session.

According to the woman, the counsellor challenged some of his decisions. She later said her husband admitted that he had intentionally sabotaged the counselling because he felt he was being blamed for the family's problems. She also said her husband accepts that he made mistakes but does not appear to see the situation with the same level of seriousness that she does.

Selling the House or Keeping Stability

The financial adviser questioned whether selling the home could allow the family to clear a large portion of the debt. The woman explained that property prices in their neighbourhood have increased significantly. If they sold the house now, she believes they would not be able to buy another home in the same area.

She also said she wanted to provide stability for the children by keeping them in the same school district. The adviser responded that bankruptcy often reduces the amount of control people have over financial decisions. He suggested that selling the home could allow the family to take a more active role in resolving the debt.

Children and Financial Challenges

The adviser also spoke about the effect financial hardship can have on children. He said parents often try to protect children from every difficulty. However, he argued that experiencing challenging periods as a family can help children understand how people work through problems and rebuild stability.

According to the adviser, families can become stronger by facing difficult situations together rather than trying to hide every setback.

Bankruptcy Leaves Difficult Choices

The discussion ended with the family still weighing whether to sell the house or remain in the property while bankruptcy proceedings continue. The woman said keeping the family in the same neighbourhood remains important to her because of the children's schooling. At the same time, she is considering whether selling the property would improve the family's financial position.

The conversation highlighted the difficult decisions families may face when business investments fail and large debts become difficult to manage.