At 82, Robert De Niro is proving that fame, fortune, and fatherhood can collide in complicated ways.

The Hollywood legend, still commanding screens and boardrooms with relentless energy, now faces whispers that his non-stop schedule is taking a toll on his home life.

A source said that his partner, Tiffany Chen, 46, is struggling to keep pace as De Niro juggles luxury investments, political appearances, and new projects — leaving her feeling overlooked, exhausted, and burdened with parenting their young daughter almost entirely on her own.

Business Before Breakfast

De Niro is currently pouring time and money into a $250 million luxury resort project on the Caribbean island of Barbuda, a secluded destination once favoured by Princess Diana.

The development includes 17 hotel villas and 25 beachfront properties, each priced from $12 million. 'He's keyed up over this project and all his other ventures,' a source told RadarOnline. 'He's out the door before breakfast, constantly in meetings and thinking up ways to make money.'

While De Niro remains devoted to their daughter Gia, born in April 2023, the source claims his involvement is minimal. 'The most Tiffany gets is a pat on the arm,' they added. 'He adores the child, but leaves the dirty diaper changing to Chen.'

Relationship Roots and Rising Tensions

The couple first met on the set of The Intern in 2015, where Chen taught De Niro tai chi. Their friendship turned romantic years later, and they welcomed their daughter in 2023. Yet, sources say the strain is beginning to show.

'He's all about the deals, less about Tiffany, and it's a turnoff to her,' one insider told RadarOnline. 'She's sulking and acting passive-aggressive, not wanting to rock the boat too much — and he clearly isn't getting the hint.'

Their 36-year age gap and clashing lifestyles have reportedly amplified tensions, with Chen longing for family stability while De Niro focuses on his successive big win.

Political Cameos and Public Distractions

Beyond business, De Niro has been active in politics and entertainment. He recently made a surprise cameo on Jimmy Kimmel Live! as a fictional FCC chair, drawing attention for his portrayal, which was reminiscent of a gangster. The appearance came amid Kimmel's return to late-night following a suspension, and De Niro's involvement was seen as both provocative and strategic.

He's also been vocal about President Donald Trump, continuing his long-standing criticism in interviews and public statements. 'His work is taking him away from home more and more,' the insider added. 'Even when he's around, he's glued to his phone and answering calls.'

Tiffany's Growing Frustration

Chen's frustration reportedly stems not just from De Niro's absence, but from the imbalance in their domestic life. In a previous interview with The Guardian, De Niro admitted, 'I don't do the heavy lifting. I'm there, I support my girlfriend. But she does the work. And we have help, which is so important'.

Sources say Chen has been pushing for more commitment, including marriage, but De Niro is reluctant. According to Yahoo Entertainment, he refuses to marry without a prenup, citing past financial losses from divorces and lawsuits. 'He wants to avoid marriage like the plague,' one insider said.

What's Next for the Couple?

Despite the tension, Chen is said to be cautious about confronting De Niro directly. 'She doesn't want to rock the boat,' the source explained. 'But she's clearly unhappy with how things are going.'

Whether the couple can find balance amid De Niro's demanding schedule and mounting projects remains uncertain. For now, the actor appears more focused on legacy-building than domestic harmony.