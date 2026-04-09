When news first broke that Tiger Woods was dating Vanessa Trump, the reaction from Donald Trump Jr. was notably simple. According to reports, he was 'cool' with it.

Many were eager to know how this new relationship was perceived by the Trump family because not only is Vanessa the ex-wife of Trump Jr., but Woods himself is a close acquaintance of US President Donald Trump.

Behind the scenes, sources described a situation with little friction, a rare dynamic given the high-profile names involved, shaped largely by time, co-parenting stability, and mutual respect between everyone in the orbit.

How The Relationship Began

Woods and Vanessa Trump's connection reportedly started quietly in late 2024, around Thanksgiving. The two were brought together through overlapping family circles in Florida, where both live, as well as their children's shared school and interest in golf.

What began as a friendship gradually turned into something more. By early 2025, they were spending time together more openly, though still keeping things largely out of public view. Their first sighting came in February 2025, when they were seen at a golf event alongside Vanessa's daughter Kai, offering the first glimpse of their blended dynamic.

The Moment It Went Public

The relationship became official in March 2025 when reports confirmed they had been dating for several months. Around the same time, Woods shared a post on social media calling Vanessa his partner, effectively confirming the relationship publicly.

Support from within the Trump family followed quickly. Donald Trump addressed the relationship openly, saying he was happy for both and noting his longstanding friendship with Woods. That approval, combined with Donald Trump Jr.'s relaxed stance, helped frame the relationship as largely drama-free.

Why Donald Trump Jr. Is 'Cool' With It

The lack of tension comes down to several factors. Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa were married for over a decade before divorcing in 2018, and they share five children. Since then, their co-parenting relationship has remained steady and private.

Sources say Trump Jr.'s main focus has been on stability for their children. He has also moved on personally, which appears to have reduced any potential friction. His reported view has been straightforward: as long as Vanessa is happy and the children are respected, he has no issue with the relationship.

There is also the factor of Woods himself. His long-standing relationship with Donald Trump and familiarity with the family appear to have made the situation more comfortable than it might have been otherwise.

A Timeline of Key Moments

After going public in March 2025, the couple kept a relatively low profile through much of the year. Vanessa was later seen supporting Woods' professional and charitable work, including events tied to his foundation.

By early 2026, the relationship appeared more established. Vanessa attended private celebrations, including Woods' 50th birthday, signalling a deeper level of commitment.

Their most visible moment came in March 2026 at the TGL Finals, where the two showed rare public affection. Vanessa and her daughter were seen cheering Woods on, and the golfer shared a brief kiss with her before competing, a moment that quickly circulated online.

Just days after that appearance, Woods was involved in a rollover crash in Florida and was later arrested on DUI-related charges. The incident brought renewed attention to his personal life, including his relationship with Vanessa.

Despite the scrutiny, Vanessa has remained publicly supportive.