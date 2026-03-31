Donald Trump Jr. is alleged to have drawn a firm line following Tiger Woods's reported DUI arrest on Friday, 27 March, in Jupiter Island, Florida. An unnamed source claimed he does not want the golfer around the five children he shares with his ex-wife Vanessa Trump.

The latest claim follows reports that Woods was arrested after a rollover crash, with Vanessa and the couple's children not in the vehicle. The account circulating is not based on any public statement from Donald Trump Jr. and rests on anonymous sources, which means the more dramatic claims should be handled carefully.

Tiger Woods refused driver before DUI crash as Vanessa Trump issues ultimatum https://t.co/25FiV5lZjB pic.twitter.com/fIciTAZNTU — Page Six (@PageSix) March 30, 2026

According to Rob Shuter's Substack, Donald Trump Jr. had never fully accepted that Tiger Woods had left his past troubles behind. 'Everyone else gave Tiger the benefit of the doubt. But Don always saw the red flags. Always.' The line lands hard, though it reveals more about the source's certainty than what can be independently confirmed.

Donald Trump Jr. Wants Tiger Woods Away From His Children

The strongest allegation is that Donald Trump Jr. no longer wants Woods near the children he shares with Vanessa Trump. The same source framed it in domestic rather than political terms, saying 'Having Tiger as a friend of the family is one thing. Having him around your kids? That's a completely different story and, to Don, it's alarming.'

There is, notably, no on-the-record comment from Donald Trump Jr. in the material provided. That absence matters. In celebrity and political coverage alike, unnamed sources can be revealing, but they can also be convenient. At this stage, nothing is confirmed beyond the claim itself.

Donald Trump Jr. Hasn't Raised Concerns Over Kids, Tiger Woods After Golf Star's DUI Crash | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/zRtsWqx4NW pic.twitter.com/0OBnDKMjFy — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) March 30, 2026

Donald Trump Jr. is not said to be trying to control Vanessa Trump's personal life. Even so, the reported message was clear. 'He knows Vanessa can do whatever she want,' the insider said, but when it comes to the children, 'that's where he draws the line. He's not backing down on that.' If true, it suggests a private family dispute pushed into public view by a crash that was already bound to attract attention.

Questions About Tiger Woods' Past

Concern appears to have deepened following the way authorities described the crash scene. Police said the investigation began on suspicion that the driver of the Land Rover might be impaired. Officers added that Woods was able to crawl out through the passenger side after the vehicle flipped.

The detail that complicates the picture is the test result. Authorities said they were not initially suspicious of alcohol after Woods registered 0.00 on a breathalyser. But the same account said he later refused a urinalysis test.

That does not settle the question of impairment, and it certainly does not prove what, if any substances were involved. It does, however, explain why the incident quickly escalated from a crash report into a broader public argument about judgment.

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Woods' history is also part of why the reaction has been so fierce. The source article points to his 2017 DUI case, as well as serious crashes in 2021 and 2009.

Fairly or unfairly, that record means every new incident arrives with baggage already attached. For Donald Trump Jr., at least according to the insider account, that past appears to be the main concern. 'Don Jr. doesn't think Tiger has changed. He refuses to get help,' the source said.

The wider Trump family response seems less settled than the anonymous quotes suggest. Another source reportedly claimed that President Donald Trump had banned Woods from driving his grandchildren.

Secret Service 'BANNED Tiger Woods from driving Trump's grandkids,' it emerges after golf legend's DUI arrest https://t.co/XQ20WLVdB2 — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) March 29, 2026

Publicly, though, the president struck a more sympathetic note when asked about the golfer on 27 March. 'I feel so badly. He's got some difficulty. There was an accident and that's all I know. Very close friend of mine,' he told reporters. 'He's an amazing person, amazing man. But some difficulty.'