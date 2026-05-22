Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of US President Donald Trump, is set to marry Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson this weekend on a secluded private island in the Bahamas, according to sources familiar with the arrangements.

The ceremony is expected to be highly private, with fewer than 50 guests invited, as the couple moves to keep the event away from media attention and public scrutiny.

President Donald Trump is not expected to attend the wedding, despite previously indicating he might try to make it. Sources cited scheduling conflicts and ongoing domestic and international responsibilities, including matters involving Iran, as key factors behind the likely absence.

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Private Island Ceremony With Strict Guest Limits

The wedding is being held on a remote island in the Bahamas specifically chosen for privacy and exclusivity, according to CNN. Access will be tightly restricted to invited guests only, with immediate family and close friends making up the guest list, according to people familiar with the plans.

Trump Jr's siblings are expected to attend, though wider family participation is likely to be limited due to the small-scale nature of the event. Guests are expected to travel privately to the island, with arrangements designed to minimise disruption and avoid public attention.

Trump Acknowledges Uncertainty Over Attendance

President Donald Trump addressed the upcoming wedding during remarks at the Oval Office, saying he remained uncertain about attending due to competing responsibilities.

He pointed to ongoing international and domestic issues, including tensions involving Iran, as factors influencing his schedule. He also noted that any decision would likely draw criticism.

'That's one I can't win on. If I do attend, I get killed. If I don't attend, I get killed,' he said, adding that he would like to be present but may be prevented by timing constraints.

Sources said Trump was long expected not to attend, citing both scheduling pressures and the couple's preference for a low-profile ceremony.

Security and Privacy Shape Event Planning

The decision to host the wedding on a secluded island reflects a broader effort to ensure privacy and reduce logistical and security challenges. Sources said the couple intentionally opted for a small guest list to avoid the complexities that often come with events involving the Trump family.

Organisers have prioritised discretion, with limited advance publicity and tightly managed access to the venue. Such arrangements are common for high-profile weddings where political figures or public personalities are involved, particularly to reduce security exposure and media intrusion.

Family Attendance and Background

While President Trump's attendance remains uncertain, Trump Jr's siblings are expected to be present, according to sources. The wedding marks a personal milestone for the businessman and political figure, who remains a prominent figure within the wider Trump family network.

Donald Trump Jr was previously married to Vanessa Trump for 12 years before their divorce in 2018. He was later engaged to former television personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, with that engagement ending in 2024.

His upcoming marriage to Bettina Anderson has been kept largely private, with limited public comment from either party ahead of the ceremony.

Public Interest Around Private Event

The president's potential absence has drawn attention due to his frequent participation in family-related public events. However, sources said the couple prioritised privacy over publicity in planning the Bahamas ceremony.

Trump himself acknowledged that any decision regarding attendance would likely attract scrutiny, reflecting the broader public interest surrounding the wedding of a high-profile political family member.