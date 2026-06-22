An American Airlines flight bound for Philadelphia descended into chaos when a passenger allegedly bit a fellow traveller and attempted to fight others on board, prompting the pilot to request emergency assistance before landing.

The incident unfolded aboard American Airlines Flight AA3046, which was travelling from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Philadelphia on Sunday morning. According to air traffic control audio shared by aviation industry monitors, the pilot requested that emergency medical personnel and law enforcement officers meet the aircraft upon arrival due to a disturbance involving a male passenger believed to be in his 70s.

Passenger Allegedly Turned Violent During Flight

In the recording, the pilot described a rapidly escalating situation inside the cabin. 'I don't know... if he's hallucinating or whatever, but he just bit a passenger and he's trying to fight everybody,' the pilot told air traffic controllers.

The pilot asked that medical crews and police be on standby at Philadelphia International Airport 'just as a precaution.' The brief exchange also captured a lighter moment amid the tension. After receiving confirmation from the control tower, the pilot remarked: 'What a day, huh?'

The controller responded by wishing him a Happy Father's Day, prompting the pilot to joke: 'I'll be sure to tell my daughters about this one.'

The crew of American Airlines A320 N111US, operating flight AA3046 from Charlotte to Philadelphia, requested law enforcement and EMTs to meet the aircraft on arrival after a passenger in his 70s reportedly bit another passenger and began "trying to fight everybody."



The pilot… pic.twitter.com/ezRBoNsZ5s — Turbine Traveller (@Turbinetraveler) June 21, 2026

American Airlines Says Medical Emergency Was Involved

American Airlines later said the passenger was experiencing a medical emergency.

According to the airline, a medical professional on board assisted the individual before the aircraft landed safely. Medical personnel met the passenger after arrival in Philadelphia, the airline said.

However, the carrier did not confirm whether law enforcement officers were present when the plane touched down, nor did it provide additional information about the passenger's condition.

Flight Reached Philadelphia Without Further Incident

Despite the disruption, the Airbus A320 completed its journey without being diverted. Data from flight-tracking website FlightAware showed the aircraft departed Charlotte earlier that morning and landed in Philadelphia shortly before 10 a.m. ET.

Read more Unruly Aircraft Passenger Reportedly Hallucinating Midflight Bites Fellow Traveller and Tries to Fight Everybody Unruly Aircraft Passenger Reportedly Hallucinating Midflight Bites Fellow Traveller and Tries to Fight Everybody

No serious injuries have been publicly reported, and it remains unclear whether any charges will be filed following the incident. The airline has not disclosed whether the passenger remained in medical care after landing.

Latest in a Series of Airline Passenger Incidents

The incident is the latest in a string of disturbances aboard commercial flights in the United States.

Earlier this month, a former mixed martial arts fighter helped restrain a passenger aboard a Frontier Airlines flight after the individual allegedly attempted to open an aircraft door mid-flight. The aircraft, travelling from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Chicago, was forced to divert to Miami.

Just weeks earlier, a United Airlines flight from Newark, New Jersey, to Guatemala City made an emergency landing in Washington, DC, after a passenger allegedly tried to open a cabin door while the plane was flying at 36,000 feet.

In another case, a United Airlines flight travelling from Chicago was diverted after a 75-year-old passenger experienced what authorities described as a "mental health crisis" that created security concerns on board. Federal authorities later opened an investigation into the incident.

While the circumstances surrounding Sunday's disturbance remain unclear, the episode highlights the challenges airline crews continue to face when dealing with unexpected medical and behavioural emergencies thousands of feet above the ground.