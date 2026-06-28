Dog owners across Washington are stockpiling anti-anxiety pills, snug-fitting thundershirts, herbal drops and white-noise machines before what organisers promise will be the largest fireworks display ever staged.

The Independence Day spectacle marking 250 years of American independence will fire roughly 850,000 shells across about 40 minutes, double the length of a normal National Mall show.

Veterinarians in the District say demand for the canine anti-anxiety drug trazodone has surged as the date nears. For thousands of noise-phobic pets, 4 July 2026 is shaping up to be the most frightening night of the year.

A Record-Breaking Show With An Anxious Audience

The fireworks are the work of Freedom 250, which bills the evening as the largest fireworks display in history. The group plans to launch its roughly 850,000 shells from ten separate sites, among them eight barges moored on the Potomac River, with the main burst scheduled for about 10.30 pm.

President Donald Trump created the public-private partnership and asked it to stage the show, and one of its organisers, Krach, vowed the display would be 'five times bigger' than the capital's usual Fourth of July fireworks, CNN reported.

To claim the world title, the show must beat a high bar. The current Guinness World Record stands at 810,904 fireworks, set by the Iglesia Ni Cristo church in the Philippines on 1 January 2016 in a display that ran for just over an hour in pouring rain.

Freedom 250 has contracted the Pennsylvania pyrotechnics firm Pyrotecnico, whose marketing director, Jodi Dague, said the team is 'shooting to break the record.' The 2026 show will run far shorter than the record holder, which means the shells will fall faster and louder over a busy, residential city.

The capital's usual National Mall display traditionally uses between 60,000 and 85,000 aerial shells and lasts under 20 minutes, so this year's edition represents close to ten times the firepower.

Why District Veterinarians Are Handing Out Trazodone Like Sweets

That density of noise explains the rush on calming drugs. At Livewell Animal Hospital in the District's NoMa neighbourhood, founder and lead veterinarian John von Kieckebusch told the Washington Post that he had fielded at least 75 trazodone requests in recent weeks. 'We've been giving it out like Tic Tacs,' he said, describing the medicine as 'a doggy Xanax.'

Trazodone is a human antidepressant that vets prescribe off-label to calm dogs during thunderstorms and fireworks, and it usually takes about an hour to work. Dog trainer Tara Henigan plans to give her 10-year-old mixed-breed Rory a quarter of a trazodone pill tucked into peanut butter before hunkering down at her Falls Church home.

After a day of extra walks and play, she expects the drug to leave Rory sleepy and mellow within the hour, while her cats retreat to a closet or under the bed. She will keep her dogs occupied with frozen bones and a peanut-butter-filled toy while the booms roll across the region. Vets also point owners towards gabapentin, a nerve-pain drug, and Sileo, an oral gel licensed specifically for noise-averse dogs, and they urge families to ask early rather than days before the holiday.

Specialists urge caution with shop-bought remedies. Some canine CBD products have been found to contain heavy metals or to lack the ingredients listed on the label, according to the Washington Post's reporting. Owners are advised to test any medication on their pet before the holiday so they can watch how the animal reacts.

How Washington Households Are Bracing For The Booms

For some families, medication is only one part of a wider plan. Pet owners, trainers, veterinarians and shelter staff across the DC region say they have been preparing for weeks, swapping sparklers and patriotic outfits for prescriptions and calming kits.

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Sheri Annis of Chevy Chase, Maryland, owns Lulu, an 80-pound Bernedoodle who shakes, recoils, pants heavily, and paces whenever fireworks start. Annis has dug out a leftover stash of cannabis drops that a California vet once recommended for the dog during a gruelling cross-country trip, a journey on which Lulu panted and tried to stand for almost the entire drive.

Other owners intend to leave the city altogether or to run loud appliances that mask the explosions. Some are buying pressure wraps and noise-muffling head coverings, while others will simply sit beside their animals through the worst of the barrage.

Trainers recommend that owners check their pet's microchip details, because frightened dogs often bolt, dig under fences or leap over them. Area shelters are typically swamped the day after the Fourth as runaway animals are handed in, which is why vets advise owners of fearful dogs to stay home that evening.

When the first shells burst over the Potomac, much of Washington's canine population will already be sedated and hidden away, waiting for the loudest night of the year to end.