A routine American Airlines flight into Philadelphia descended into chaos when a passenger allegedly bit another traveller and began trying to fight people on board, prompting the pilot to request police and emergency medical crews before landing.

The disturbance unfolded aboard a flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday morning, with air traffic control recordings capturing the moment the pilot alerted authorities to an escalating situation inside the cabin.

'I don't know ... if he's hallucinating or whatever, but he just bit a passenger and he's trying to fight everybody,' the pilot told an air traffic controller.

The pilot later asked that law enforcement officers and emergency medical personnel be waiting when the aircraft touched down at Philadelphia International Airport.

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Mid-Air Incident Triggers Emergency Response

The aircraft landed safely shortly before 10 am local time, according to flight-tracking data, but concern among the crew was evident in communications with air traffic control as the plane approached its destination.

American Airlines later confirmed that the passenger was experiencing what it described as a medical emergency. The airline said a medical professional travelling on the flight assisted the individual before landing.

Medical personnel met the aircraft on arrival. The carrier did not disclose further details about the passenger's condition or whether any criminal charges were being considered.

Officials are still investigating what triggered the outburst. The pilot's remarks suggested the passenger may have been suffering from a medical or psychological episode, though no official explanation has been released.

The incident reportedly involved physical contact with at least one traveller and left crew members managing a rapidly deteriorating situation in the confined space of an aircraft cabin.

Another Flashpoint For Airline Safety Concerns

The episode adds to a series of recent onboard disturbances that have forced airlines and aviation authorities to confront the risks posed by disruptive passengers.

Only days earlier, a Frontier Airlines flight travelling from Puerto Rico to Chicago was diverted to Miami after a passenger allegedly attempted to open an emergency exit door and later tried to gain access to the cockpit. Passengers and crew members restrained the individual before the aircraft landed safely.

Last month, a United Airlines flight bound for Guatemala was forced to divert after a passenger allegedly attempted to open an aircraft door while cruising at 36,000 feet. In a separate incident, another United service was diverted when a 75-year-old passenger suffered what authorities described as a mental health crisis that created security concerns onboard.

While such events remain rare compared with the millions of passengers who fly each year safely, aviation experts have warned that incidents involving aggressive or unpredictable behaviour place significant pressure on cabin crews, particularly when they occur in flight.

Questions Beyond The Cabin

The Philadelphia incident also highlights the increasingly blurred line between security threats and medical emergencies in commercial aviation.

Airlines are often required to make split-second decisions when a passenger's behaviour becomes erratic. In some cases, what initially appears to be a security incident can later be linked to a medical condition, mental health crisis or substance-related episode.

After the controller wished him a happy Father's Day, the pilot replied: 'I'll be sure to tell my daughters about this one.'