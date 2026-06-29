One of Big Bear Lake's most-viewed bald eaglets took an unplanned tumble from her nest branch on Sunday, performing what eagle enthusiasts term a 'fludge' and adding fuel to protests against the forthcoming 4th of July fireworks display.

Sandy, one of two eaglets hatched in April to the popular pair Jackie and Shadow, was flapping her wings when she lost her footing shortly before 11:30 a.m. She fell to lower branches, hung upside down for several minutes, then spread her wings and flew to a nearby tree, Friends of Big Bear Valley said. The livestream moment sent viewers into a brief frenzy before confirming her success.

The incident has heightened a Change.org petition now exceeding 24,000 signatures that seeks to move or cancel the town's traditional Independence Day fireworks. Campaigners warn the loud explosions and flashes could endanger Sandy and Luna, who at about 12 weeks are at a critical pre-fledging stage, still reliant on their parents for food and protection.

Fledging Milestone Approaches

Bald eagles usually make their first flights between 10 and 14 weeks old. Sandy's 'fludge' counts as her initial departure, though she had not been seen back at the main nest early this week. Jenny Voisard, FOBBV media manager, explained that such efforts are tiring and the eaglet was probably resting, with adults monitoring closely. Luna remains active in the nest vicinity, building strength through repeated wing exercises.

Names for the eaglets were chosen by Big Bear third-graders, Sandy honouring a deceased local conservation leader. The family has captivated audiences since egg-laying, turning the San Bernardino Mountains location into an online sensation and educational tool.

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The petition builds on last year's effort, which gathered more than 40,000 names, and calls for consultation with wildlife agencies. Alternatives proposed include drone light shows to maintain celebration without risk.

Tradition Meets Conservation Debate

Visit Big Bear, responsible for the event, has affirmed it will go ahead from a barge on the lake, roughly two miles from the nest. It describes the fireworks as a vital economic driver, especially important after a low-snow winter that affected businesses. The professionally organised show is brief, under 30 minutes, with steps to reduce louder booms and full compliance with safety rules. Private fireworks are banned.

Officials highlight the area's long history of sharing space with eagles, noting no major disruptions in past years. The display draws visitors and supports lodging, dining and recreation sectors. The row reflects wider questions about managing tourism in sensitive habitats where public events and protected species overlap.

International Interest Grows

Social media erupted with responses to Sandy's fludge, many linking the milestone to the fireworks controversy. The live feed has created a global community of supporters passionate about the eagles' welfare.

As of Monday, Sandy was considered safe in the local area under Jackie and Shadow's care. Luna continues preparation for her own flight. The fireworks remain scheduled for the 4th of July evening, with organisers and advocates monitoring developments closely. Global viewers continue tracking the family on the live camera while both eaglets build strength for full independence ahead.