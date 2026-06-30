An official federal investigation is now underway after a commercial flight encountered a terrifying mid-air hazard while descending into New York on Sunday night.

Federal authorities are urgently hunting for answers after a routine flight path turned into a high-stakes safety crisis just miles from the runway. Investigators are racing to determine how the unauthorised device bypassed strict airspace security, threatening dozens of lives on board.

Drone Strike Sparks Investigation

Federal authorities revealed that a JetBlue captain reported hitting a drone while descending into New York's John F Kennedy International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the flight touched down safely, with subsequent checks showing no damage to the aircraft.

FAA Statement

The crew of American Airlines Flight 308 aborted takeoff at Miami International Airport because a business jet was crossing the same runway without authorization. The FAA is investigating the event that occurred around 6 p.m. local time on Friday, June 26.



This… https://t.co/aZtwnYkLJG — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) June 29, 2026

'The crew of JetBlue flight 948 from Las Vegas (LAS) to New York (JFK) reported a possible drone encounter during the aircraft's final approach into New York. The flight landed without incident, customers deplaned normally, and the plane was removed from service for a post-flight inspection, which found no damage or evidence of a collision,' a statement from the airline said.

'Safety is JetBlue's first priority, and we will assist with any relevant investigations.'

Pilot Reports Mid-Air Impact

Federal officials noted that the aircraft was flying at nearly 3,000ft (900m) at roughly 07:15 EDT (11:15 GMT) when the flight crew reported the mid-air strike.

In air traffic control recordings captured by ATC.com and shared by CNN, the pilot can be heard checking in before delivering the news: 'We are clear to land, 13 left. Just quickly, I couldn't talk to approach, but we collided with a drone back there in the turn.'

A JetBlue Airways pilot reported hitting a drone as the flight was on approach for landing at JFK Airport on Monday morning. The plane, which was coming from Las Vegas, landed safely, and the airline and FAA said no damage or evidence of collision was found during the post-flight… pic.twitter.com/vH8SY8UAIp — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 29, 2026

'You said you collided?' the controller asked.

The pilot confirmed: 'Yep, it hit us right, right above the cockpit.'

JetBlue later added: 'The flight landed without incident, customers deplaned normally, and the plane was removed from service for a post-flight inspection, which found no damage or evidence of a collision.'

Rising Concerns Over Drone Encounters

While the regulatory body probes the near-miss, the incident marks yet another worrying addition to a growing number of close calls involving drones and passenger aircraft. The JetBlue scare follows a separate close call just days earlier, when a United Airlines crew reported a near-miss with a drone while approaching Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

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Every month, the FAA logs more than 100 drone sightings near airfields, despite flying unauthorised devices in these zones being strictly illegal. The regulator cautions that rogue operators risk 'stiff fines and criminal charges, including possible jail time'.

Security Focus Ahead of World Cup

An official Port Authority update from late May highlighted preparations for a massive influx of travellers across its transport hubs ahead of the New York-New Jersey region hosting multiple 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, including the final on 19 July.

Concurrently, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) took to X on Monday to reveal that, alongside partner agencies, it had intercepted more than 500 drones flying in restricted airspace across all 11 US host cities since the football tournament kicked off earlier this month.

Due to unprecedented law enforcement coordination, this #FBI and our DHS partners have seized over 500 drones from restricted airspace across all 11 U.S. host cities since the start of the FIFA World Cup tournament. pic.twitter.com/nNz0REFrOE — FBI (@FBI) June 29, 2026

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup expected to draw unprecedented crowds to New York and New Jersey, the skies above these transport hubs are becoming more crowded and heavily monitored than ever.

Pressure Mounts on Authorities

This latest close call at JFK highlights the immediate safety risks posed by unauthorised drone pilots breaching tightly restricted airspace.

As federal investigators piece together how the device managed to bypass security channels, pressure is mounting on authorities to track down rogue operators. For major airlines, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the escalating dangers low-cost consumer technology can pose to commercial passenger safety.