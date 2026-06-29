Three firefighters have died and two others have been injured after a burnover incident while battling fast-moving wildfires along the Colorado-Utah border, as authorities continue to confront the largest active wildfire in the United States.

The US Wildland Fire Service confirmed the deaths on Saturday, saying the five firefighters were part of an interagency response tackling the Knowles and Gore fires. The Department of the Interior said the crew became trapped in a burnover, a dangerous situation in which firefighters are overtaken by flames and are forced to seek shelter while the fire passes over them.

The other two surviving firefighters were taken to hospital with burn injuries and are receiving treatment.

'The US Wildland Fire Service stands united with the USDA Forest Service in grief and in our unwavering support for the loved ones left behind,' the agency said in a statement. 'Their bravery, dedication and sacrifice will never be forgotten.'

Burnover Tragedy Highlights Extreme Fire Conditions

A burnover is regarded as one of the most dangerous events in wildfire suppression. It occurs when fire behaviour changes rapidly, leaving firefighters with little time to escape advancing flames.

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The latest fatalities come as wildfire conditions across the western United States continue to deteriorate amid prolonged drought and extreme heat. Officials have deployed additional state and federal resources, including hotshot crews, air tankers and helicopters, as fires spread across rugged terrain.

Attention is also focused on the Cottonwood Fire near Beaver in Utah's Fishlake National Forest. As of 28 June updates from fire officials, the blaze has burned nearly 94,000 acres and remains 0% contained. It is currently the nation's largest active wildfire.

The fire originated on US Forest Service land before expanding significantly over the weekend. Firefighters continue working to protect nearby communities while reinforcing containment lines in difficult conditions.

Three firefighters were killed and at least two others have been injured while battling an out-of-control wildfire on the Colorado-Utah border, according to authorities. https://t.co/1aESfcW6FL pic.twitter.com/n0bXd0LkBF — New York Post (@nypost) June 28, 2026

Emergency Declarations and Fireworks Restrictions

State leaders have introduced emergency measures as wildfire risks continue to rise ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox declared a state of emergency earlier this week and announced restrictions on fireworks, citing historic drought, hundreds of active wildfires and unprecedented fire behaviour.

'Utahns love celebrating the Fourth of July with family, friends and fireworks. I do too. But this year is different,' Cox said. 'We are seeing fire behaviour that even our most experienced firefighters say they've never witnessed before.'

He described the restrictions as a temporary response to extraordinary conditions, saying they were intended to protect lives and property while allowing local officials to identify areas where fireworks could still be used safely.

Meanwhile, Colorado Governor Jared Polis issued his own emergency declaration on Saturday, authorising the deployment of the National Guard to assist firefighting efforts across the state.

The growing threat has also prompted an unprecedented warning from the National Weather Service office in Salt Lake City, which issued its first-ever 'particularly dangerous situation' Red Flag Warning for central and southern Utah. The alert included the Cottonwood Fire, underscoring the exceptional fire danger facing emergency crews as they continue battling multiple blazes across the region.