Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has proposed curbing international flights as a way to target largely Democratic sanctuary cities.

The remarks come just weeks before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, when millions of foreign travelers are expected to enter the United States during the already busy summer travel season.

Curbing International Flights from Sanctuary Cities

'If they're a sanctuary city and they're receiving international flights, and we're asking them to partner with us at the airport, but once they walk out of the airport, they're not going to enforce immigration policy—maybe we need to have a really hard look at that,' Mullin said in a Fox News interview.

'I'm going to have to be forced to make hard decisions.'

One senior DHS official who spoke to The Atlantic who is not permitted to speak to the media said he remains skeptical Mullin will go forward with the plan. It risks drawing the administration into a new fight over immigration policy with Democrats at a time when the polls show Trump's approval ratings on the issue have dropped, according to The Atlantic.

Sceptical Reactions on Both Sides of the Political Aisle.

'If you thought the economy was bad with Trump's war driving prices at the pump up ... just wait until international travel is halted at some of the busiest airports in the world,' California Governor Gavin Newsom's press account posted to X after Mullin first mentioned the proposal. 'Talk about a stupid idea.'

Airlines for America, which represents major passenger and cargo airlines, said cutting customs staffing 'at ‌major ⁠airports would have a devastating effect on the airline and tourism industries, causing a significant operational disruption to carriers, travelers and the flow of international cargo.'

U.S. Travel, which represents major airlines, hotel chains, rental ​car firms and ​other travel companies, said 'domestic ⁠and international inbound travel alike, we urge governments at all levels to adopt policies that promote the ​free and efficient flow of legitimate travelers.'

Transportation Secretary Sean ​Duffy said ⁠at a U.S. House hearing Thursday that he was not aware of Mullin's remarks and that he did not support Mullin's comments.

'We shouldn't shut down air ⁠travel in ​a state that doesn't agree with ​our politics,' Duffy said

If Enacted What Would Those Plans Look Like?

There are still major questions about if this plan even gets approved how it would go ahead.

According to The Atlantic, 'One senior administration official told me no decision on the airport plan has been made, but DHS is looking at several ways to gain more leverage over sanctuary cities. Those options could include curbing federal benefits programs for legal immigrants through U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, such as green-card processing or citizenship naturalizations. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the internal discussions, said those options remain preliminary.'

The cuts would likely happen at major cities like New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles among others.

If enacted this plan will likely face multiple legal battles in the courts from airlines and Democrat-led blue states.