Roxanne Dodge, 63, allegedly attacked her husband with a kitchen knife after he sneezed on her in Moorhead, Minnesota, on Monday, 16 November. According to a criminal complaint, she later told police, 'If he lives he lives, if he dies he dies.'

Police were called to the couple's home at approximately 7.47 p.m. after a relative reported an assault. Officers found Dodge's husband holding a blood-soaked rag against his right forearm, according to the complaint obtained by KVLY.

Dodge faces three felony assault charges, including allegations involving a dangerous weapon and substantial bodily harm. The case centres on her husband's account of the confrontation and statements police attributed to Dodge after her arrest.

The Argument Behind 'If He Dies He Dies'

The couple had been arguing when the husband sneezed on Dodge, according to his account to investigators. He alleged that she became angry, grabbed a nearby kitchen knife and swung it at him.

Police documented two cuts on his right forearm, measuring approximately three to four inches and four to five inches. One wound was actively bleeding when officers arrived.

Investigators also observed a cut measuring approximately four inches on the back of his calf, according to the complaint.

Her husband went downstairs to seek help from a relative who was also inside the property. The relative, who reportedly did not witness the alleged attack, called 911.

Officers subsequently discovered blood marks leading into the living room. A large kitchen knife with blood on its blade was recovered from a bedroom, photographed and taken into evidence.

The complaint does not establish what initially caused the couple's argument. However, the husband's account identifies the sneeze as the immediate trigger for the alleged assault.

'If He Dies He Dies' Remark Emerges After Arrest

Police said Dodge made further remarks after her arrest, including a statement apparently minimising the injuries her husband had sustained.

'I didn't kill my husband, just hurt him a little bit,' she allegedly told officers while in custody.

According to the complaint, Dodge later asked investigators whether she had killed her husband.

'If he lives he lives, if he dies he dies,' she allegedly said.

The statements were reported by KVLY, which obtained the criminal complaint. IBTimes UK has not independently reviewed the original filing.

Dodge faces three felony counts, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office inmate records. These are second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon causing substantial bodily harm, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and third-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm.

Under Minnesota law, the most serious charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 (approximately £15,200) fine.

The remaining charges carry maximum prison terms of seven and five years, respectively. Despite Dodge's alleged references to her husband's possible death, the reported charges concern assault rather than homicide.

Dodge appeared at an initial court hearing on Tuesday, 17 November, according to KVLY. Official jail records confirm she was booked into Clay County Jail earlier that day.

The charges remain allegations, and Dodge is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court. Her plea and next scheduled court appearance have not been independently confirmed.