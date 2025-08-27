Dexter franchise fans are feeling blindsided. The prequel series Dexter: Original Sin has been axed, despite having already secured a season two renewal.

For many, the show's cancellation appears to be abrupt, especially given the show's rising popularity and the franchise's loyal fandom. With Original Sin now officially shelved, speculation is mounting over whether the other Dexter spinoff, Dexter: Resurrection, could be next.

Why Was 'Dexter: Original Sin' Cancelled?

Set in the early 1990s, Original Sin explored the formative years of Dexter Morgan, the character made iconic by Michael C. Hall in the original crime drama, Dexter. In this prequel series, Patrick Gibson portrays a younger Dexter, while veteran actor Christian Slater plays Dexter's father, Harry.

The cast also featured high-profile guest stars including Patrick Dempsey and Sarah Michelle Gellar. Hall himself joined the series in some capacity, voicing Dexter's signature inner monologues.

Dexter: Original Sin was greenlit for a second season following a finale that saw the programme's viewership go up by 27%. In a sudden course reversal, however, Paramount cancelled the series. While the decision appeared sudden to fans, reports suggest that the show had been in a production 'bubble' for some time. A report from Variety reveals that despite the renewal, production for Original Sin had been on 'hiatus' with no future dates scheduled.

What's Next For 'Dexter: Resurrection'?

While Hall took a back seat in Original Sin, the veteran TV actor reprised his popular character for the other Dexter prequel, Dexter: Resurrection. A continuation of the sequel Dexter: New Blood, Resurrection sees Hall's titular character navigating fatherhood as his past catches up to him.

The series also features franchise veterans James Remar as Dexter's father, Harry, and David Zayas as Detective Angel Batista. Jack Alcott also returned to play Dexter's son, Harrison Morgan, a role that he first took on in New Blood.

Throughout its first season, Resurrection also welcomed an impressive roster of notable guest stars. These include Peter Dinklage, Eric Stonestreet, Neil Patrick Harris, and Krysten Ritter. Uma Thurman joined as a series regular, playing head of security Charley. Other cast members new to the Dexter universe include Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Dominic Fumusa, Emilia Suárez, and Kadia Saraf.

Since its July premiere, Resurrection had been a huge hit. In fact, the series debuted to 3.1 million viewers. The show has attracted both longtime Dexter fans and new viewers alike, proving Dexter's appeal remains strong more than a decade after the original series ended.

'This triumph underscores the lasting impact of this iconic franchise, brought to life by Michael C. Hall's unparalleled portrayal and Clyde Phillips' visionary creative leadership,' Chris McCarthy, Co-CEO of Paramount Global and President of SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment, also remarked in a statement. Since its premiere, 'overall consumption' of everything Dexter on Paramount+ also went up by an astounding 132%, a testament to the franchise's enduring relevance.

Following its successful first season, reports suggest that Paramount is considering opening a writer's room for Resurrection. However, no official renewal has been announced, leaving the show's future uncertain.