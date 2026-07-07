A brief, unscripted moment on an Ankara tarmac has done what months of policy briefings could not: put the health of two of the world's most powerful men back under a global microscope.

Footage from Tuesday's NATO arrival ceremony shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan taking hold of US President Donald Trump's arm and steering him towards a waiting line of soldiers, after Trump appeared to head towards the wrong mark on the carpet. The clip spread quickly online, splitting viewers between those who saw a president needing to be guided and those who saw nothing more than an overly choreographed welcome. Neither leader's office has addressed the footage directly.

What the Footage Shows

The arrival took place at Etimesgut Air Base near Ankara, where Trump's plane touched down on Tuesday afternoon local time ahead of the two-day NATO summit. Footage captured beside the aircraft shows Erdoğan and Trump shaking hands and talking before Erdoğan clasped Trump's arm to lead him onto the carpet; Trump then stopped and turned towards a line of soldiers from what appears to have been the wrong mark, at which point Erdoğan steered him back into position.

The clip's split-screen quality is what kept it circulating. Watched one way, it is a few seconds of an ageing leader needing a physical nudge in the right direction. Watched the other way, it is two heads of state, one hosting the other, sharing an easy, familiar moment on a red, in this case, turquoise, carpet.

Trump appears to start wandering off as Turkey’s leader Erdogan grabs his hand and seems to pull him in the correct direction.



Imagine what Fox News would be saying if this was Joe Biden. They would cover this for a week straight. pic.twitter.com/D6Ax5xtohd — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 7, 2026

Reaction Split Along Predictable Lines

Online commentary that followed the clip broke less on what happened than on what it meant. Some viewers pointed to the arm-hold itself as the story, an 80-year-old US president apparently needing physical direction from his host, and tied it to earlier commentary about his delivery at public events. Others flipped the framing onto Erdoğan, 72, arguing his own health and gait have drawn scrutiny for longer, and that the clip said more about him than about Trump.

Erdogan has to clutch Trump’s arm and physically guide him because he’s wandering off, disoriented. At nearly 80, this is what visible cognitive decline looks like. 🥸 — Dr. Cole (@1drcole) July 7, 2026

Does Erdogan suffer with arthritis? He looks frail and older than Trump even though he just turned 72yo pic.twitter.com/vl6dqoajUg — Angie (Leelee) (@AngieSande85657) July 7, 2026

An Arrival Staged as a Show Of Warmth

Whatever viewers made of the arm-hold, the ceremony around it was built for maximum warmth. Turkey rolled out a reception featuring honour guards, a military band, and a turquoise-coloured carpet, with trumpets and cannon fire greeting Trump at both the air base and the Beştepe Presidential Compound, an honour a White House press pool noted had not been extended to other leaders attending the summit. Erdoğan told reporters at the arrival that Trump was adding 'might and strength' to the summit, while Trump has said the closeness of his relationship with Erdoğan is the reason he is attending this year's gathering at all.

Trump used the same appearance to air broader frustrations with the alliance itself, telling reporters he was 'very disappointed' with NATO and suggesting he might not have attended the summit had it been hosted elsewhere: 'Frankly, if it weren't held in Turkey, where my greatest strong leader, a very strong person, it's possible that I wouldn't have attended.'

Q: Are further troop drawdowns in Europe likely?



TRUMP: We're gonna see. I was very disappointed in NATO. And frankly if weren't held in Turkey where my friends happens to be a very strong leader, it's possible that I wouldn't have attended. pic.twitter.com/DJt3mwhxMV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 7, 2026

A Summit Already Under Strain

The exchange landed against a backdrop of genuine tension inside the alliance, which NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and member states used the Ankara gathering to try to ease. Rutte said at the summit's defence industry forum that NATO members were 'delivering' on a pledge, made a year earlier under US pressure, to lift security-related spending to 5% of GDP, and announced new defence contracts running into the billions. Diplomats present were reported to be relying on Trump's rapport with Erdoğan, and on Rutte's own efforts to manage him, to avoid a rupture after a string of clashes between Trump and other allied leaders, most recently Italy's Giorgia Meloni.

Read more MAGA Senate Candidate Ken Paxton Spotted Abandoning July 4 Celebration to Walk London Streets With Alleged Mistress MAGA Senate Candidate Ken Paxton Spotted Abandoning July 4 Celebration to Walk London Streets With Alleged Mistress

The visit's schedule, confirmed in a White House statement, included bilateral meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, a NATO Leaders' Social Dinner, and a press conference before Trump's return to Washington on Wednesday evening. Trump's arrival delegation was confirmed by the White House press pool to include US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack, US Ambassador to NATO Matt Whitaker, and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Dan Caine.

Neither Trump's nor Erdoğan's office has commented on the footage, and no further public statement had addressed it as of Wednesday's scheduled press conference closing the summit.