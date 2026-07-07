US President Donald Trump has revived his demand for the United States to take control of Greenland, telling reporters in Ankara that Europe's refusal to back the plan is 'what hurt my relationship with NATO.' He made the comment shortly after arriving in Turkey for this week's NATO summit.

The remarks came during a bilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, where Trump also raised the possibility of pulling American troops out of Europe. He argued that the continent had changed significantly in recent decades and warned European leaders to be 'careful' over immigration and energy policy.

Trump Repeats Greenland Demand

Read more 'All-You-Can-Eat Shrimp:' Trump Arctic Strategy Mocked After Official Claims Greenland Invasion Logic 'All-You-Can-Eat Shrimp:' Trump Arctic Strategy Mocked After Official Claims Greenland Invasion Logic

Trump told reporters that Greenland 'should be controlled by the United States, not by Denmark.' He argued that Denmark 'doesn't spend money to really help Greenland,' despite it being a Danish territory.

He also repeated a claim that the island is surrounded by Chinese and Russian ships, adding that this 'is not going to happen.' Former Icelandic President Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson, now chairman of the Arctic Circle organisation, has previously rejected the claim as 'not supported by facts,' saying there are 'no Russian and Chinese ships in the waters of Greenland'.

Troop Withdrawal Floated Again

Trump suggested the US could pull its armed forces out of Europe over the continued disagreement on Greenland. He said Europe was 'a very different place than it was 20 years ago' and cautioned allies over immigration and energy policy.

Separately, when asked by reporters whether he planned to announce further troop reductions in Europe, Trump said only, 'We're going to see.' Congressional researchers have noted that the Trump administration has already announced planned US troop reductions in Europe this year, a move that has caused officials in some European countries to question US reliability and credibility as an ally.

Background to the Greenland Dispute

The Greenland row has strained the 32-member alliance since the start of the year, when Trump first insisted the US needed to take control of the island on national security grounds. Danish and Greenlandic officials have consistently said the territory is not for sale.

Trump had previously declined to rule out using military force to seize Greenland before shifting his approach at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he said he and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte had agreed a 'framework of a future deal.' A working group made up of representatives from the US, Denmark and Greenland has been meeting since then to try to find a resolution.

Trump on Greenland: "That's what hurt my relationship with NATO. Because Greenland doesn't help Denmark. Denmark doesn't spend money to really help Greenland, but it's an important part for the United States. And it's surrounded by China ships and Russian ships. Greenland should… pic.twitter.com/MdvZPdGrEn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 7, 2026

Finland Pushes Back Over Arctic Security

Trump's comments prompted a response from Finnish President Alexander Stubb, who was asked about the remarks while at the summit. Stubb said, 'Be more Arctic, be more cool. If it is about Arctic security, we have seven countries that are Arctic nations in the alliance.'

He added that Finland has trained one million soldiers in Arctic conditions and pointed to the ongoing three-way talks between Washington, Copenhagen and Nuuk as the process that should continue. NATO leaders are due to discuss defence spending targets and support for Ukraine during the remainder of the Ankara summit.