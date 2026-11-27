The Diana Award, the UK charity established in Princess Diana's memory, entered administration on 26 November 2026, leaving the future of its programmes and annual awards uncertain. Prince William paid tribute to the organisation, which has recognised young people's humanitarian achievements for 27 years.

Founded in 1999, two years after Diana died in a car crash in Paris, the charity was inspired by her belief in young people's potential.

Its work has included mentoring, anti-bullying initiatives and community development programmes, alongside its annual awards. The charity says more than 50,000 young people have received the award since its launch, while thousands more have taken part in programmes intended to support their work in their communities.

The Diana Award Enters Administration

In a statement reported by ITV News, the charity said it had made the decision with 'heavy hearts'. It said independent advice had established that it could no longer meet its financial obligations.

The Diana Award was established by the UK Government in 1999 to honour Princess Diana.



On 31 March 2024, government grant funding ended. It’s just been announced the charity has gone into administration.



If honouring Diana’s legacy was the original objective, why was public… pic.twitter.com/SimwyQNcKP — Senior Lieutenant Zandi Sussex (@ZandiSussex) November 26, 2026

The organisation confirmed that its directors had appointed Nick Parsk of Oury Clark Chartered Accountants as joint administrator.

Figures published by the Scottish Charity Regulator show that the charity recorded an income of £2,039,158 in the financial year ending 31 March 2025. Its expenditure was £2,266,460.

Those figures pre-date the administration and do not establish what led to the charity's financial difficulties. Under UK insolvency procedures, an administrator assesses the options available to a financially troubled company. Administration does not necessarily mean permanent closure.

Royal correspondent Richard Palmer described the news on X as 'terribly sad news', according to InStyle. The charity's announcement did not say whether its programmes or annual awards would continue under a different arrangement.

Prince William Pays Tribute to the Diana Award

Responding to the announcement, the Prince of Wales recognised the organisation's contribution to generations of young people.

'The Diana Award has recognised and encouraged thousands of young people who are changing the world for the better,' William said.

He also expressed gratitude to the people whose dedication and hard work had sustained the charity's activities over the years.

William and Prince Harry have both supported the organisation. In recent years, they have attended separate events associated with it. In June 2026, William met participants in the charity's programmes at the Truman Brewery in London.

William and Harry's Shared Humanitarian Legacy

Earlier in November, the brothers sent separate congratulatory letters to recipients of the 2026 Diana Award. A virtual ceremony on 4 November recognised 198 young people from 44 countries, including 23 from the United States.

The charity's chief executive, Dr Tessy Ojo CBE, said at the time that young people's ability to make a difference transcended their backgrounds and circumstances.

The brothers reunited at Kensington Palace on 1 July 2021 to unveil a statue commemorating their mother. Their joint statement remembered Diana's 'love, strength and character'.

Diana's younger brother, Charles Spencer, declined to comment on the administration announcement, according to People. The development comes ahead of the 30th anniversary of Diana's death on 31 August 2027.

The charity thanked its supporters and said the decision did not diminish the significance of award recipients' achievements. Its announcement, however, left the future of its programmes and awards unresolved.