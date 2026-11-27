Meghan Markle has shared her Christmas hosting tips ahead of her family's first festive season back in Britain after six years in the United States. The Duchess of Sussex revealed her preparations in an upcoming issue of Bon Appétit, with details emerging on 26 November 2026.

Following their return to Britain, the couple are reportedly planning a private Christmas in the Cotswolds, rather than joining the Royal Family at Sandringham. The Duchess's latest advice focuses on thoughtful gestures, homemade gifts and practical preparations that help hosts spend more time with their guests.

Meghan Markle Shares Her Christmas Hosting Secrets

In comments featured in Vogue, Meghan explained how small gestures can make overnight visitors feel especially welcome during the festive season.

Rather than preparing an elaborate breakfast, the Duchess recommends keeping the kitchen stocked with bagels, berries, yoghurt, smoked salmon and capers. She also leaves a handwritten note inviting visitors to help themselves.

Another of her suggestions is to set the coffee machine to start brewing before guests wake up, so they can enjoy freshly brewed coffee.

'I still believe little touches are all you need to make something ordinary feel special, especially when you're having loved ones over,' Meghan told Bon Appétit.

She also recommends laying the dining table the day before a gathering. The idea is straightforward. Preparing in advance means less time spent on household tasks when guests arrive.

When visiting someone else's home, Meghan favours homemade gifts, such as blackberry pound cake and honey-roasted spiced nuts. Decorative touches like ribbon or rosemary can make the gifts feel more personal.

Meghan Markle Plans Christmas Away From Sandringham

The Duchess's festive recommendations emerge as questions persist over whether the Sussexes will reunite with the Royal Family this Christmas.

According to an exclusive report in People, Harry and Meghan plan to celebrate at their British home with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, is expected to join them in Britain. Earlier reports had suggested the family might return to California for the holidays.

The couple's reported arrangements would keep them away from the traditional royal Christmas gathering at Sandringham. However, neither their expected absence nor reports about their private arrangements confirm whether a formal invitation has been extended. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the Sussexes' final Christmas arrangements.

Meghan Markle Embraces Festive Family Traditions

Christmas preparations have become a familiar part of Meghan's lifestyle. In her 2025 Netflix special, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration, the Duchess created personalised advent calendars for her children and decorated her Christmas tree with dried fruit.

She also prepared cacio e pepe gougères with restaurateur Will Guidara, blending festive entertaining with her interest in home cooking.

Her lifestyle brand, As Ever, has similarly embraced seasonal gifting. Earlier this autumn, Meghan promoted its holiday collection through a video featuring five-year-old Princess Lilibet helping her prepare raspberry jam.

This year's festivities are expected to take place in different settings, with both Archie and Lilibet reportedly settling into their new schools in Britain.