Sydney Sweeney has found herself at the centre of renewed tabloid attention after being photographed in Los Angeles with her former fiancé, Jonathan Davino. The Euphoria actress was seen covering her face as she sat in the passenger seat of Davino's car on 1 November 2025, just days after being spotted sharing a kiss with music executive Scooter Braun in New York City's Central Park.

The encounter, captured by paparazzi outside a Santa Monica restaurant, immediately fuelled speculation about the 28-year-old star's relationship status. The sighting comes amid ongoing reports that Sweeney and Braun have been dating since late summer, although neither has publicly confirmed the relationship.

A Long-Term Romance That Ended Quietly

In an interview published on 4 November, Sweeney stated that she was single and focusing on her independence following the end of her engagement. The interview was released only days before photos of her and Braun surfaced, indicating that the actress has moved on both personally and professionally.

The Central Park Kiss That Confirmed Romance Rumours

On 4 November, just days after the Los Angeles encounter, Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun were spotted sharing a kiss in Central Park. The sighting appeared to confirm months of speculation about their growing closeness, which first began when Sweeney was photographed visiting Braun's Los Angeles home earlier this year.

Their public display of affection suggested that the actress and the 44-year-old music executive's connection had evolved into a romantic relationship.

A Tense Reunion With Her Ex-Fiancé

The earlier sighting with Jonathan Davino in Los Angeles appeared far from affectionate. According to TMZ's exclusive report, Sweeney reunited with her ex-fiancé after a private dinner with friends at celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

After the meal, she briefly took an Uber SUV before switching vehicles a few blocks away and entering a car driven by Davino. Paparazzi captured her ducking down inside the vehicle, seemingly trying to avoid being photographed.

Neither Sweeney nor Davino has commented on the encounter, but insiders maintain the two remain connected through their joint production company and are no longer romantically involved.

Scooter Braun's Reported Reaction

In an exclusive report by People, a source revealed that Sydney Sweeney has 'fully moved on' from her former fiancé Jonathan Davino, despite the recent sighting in Los Angeles. The insider added that while Davino still asks to see her, she has made it clear there will be no reconciliation.

Sweeney was later seen with Scooter Braun in New York, appearing relaxed and affectionate, suggesting the brief encounter with her ex has not affected her current relationship. Neither Sweeney nor Braun has commented publicly on their status.

What We Know and What Remains Unconfirmed

There is no verified evidence suggesting Sydney Sweeney cheated on Scooter Braun or rekindled her relationship with Jonathan Davino. Their brief reunion in Los Angeles appeared professional rather than romantic, and all indications point to Sweeney having moved on from her former engagement.

Online speculation continues, but those close to the actress insist she is focused on her present relationship and ongoing projects through Fifty-Fifty Films.