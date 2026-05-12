The White House confirmed on Monday evening that Donald Trump will travel to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on 26 May for a combined medical and dental evaluation — his fourth documented visit to see doctors since the start of his second term. The White House described the appointment as covering 'the President's routine annual dental and medical assessments as part of his regular preventive health care,' according to a statement reported by Just the News. Trump, who celebrates his 80th birthday on 14 June, is the oldest person ever to hold the US presidency.

The announcement arrives amid sustained public and political scrutiny. Two visits to a Florida dentist, one in January and another in early May, were absent from the president's official schedule. Dr Jonathan Reiner, a cardiologist who spent 30 years serving the late Vice President Dick Cheney, publicly questioned the pattern on X. 'There's been such lack of candour about the health of the president that even a visit to the dentist raises questions,' he wrote, adding: 'The WH has a dental operatory (Pres Biden had a root canal there) so why a Sat morning visit in Florida? Maybe he just likes this dentist.'

Trump’s health is cratering and his doctors are caught in the lie of trying to hide his severe and worsening dementia. Every dementia patient except Trump is out of the public eye long before this stage. His behavioral and cognitive issues are obvious. Expect a medical event soon pic.twitter.com/awEjEXmu2w — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) May 12, 2026

A Growing Medical Record

Trump's physical condition has attracted repeated attention since he returned to office in January 2025. His April 2025 annual physical produced a written assessment from his physician, Navy Captain Sean Barbabella. Barbabella reported that the president was 'fully fit' to serve as commander in chief and had shed 20 pounds since a 2020 checkup that placed him near the threshold for obesity.

Several months on, in July 2025, the White House disclosed a further examination after Trump noticed swelling in his lower legs. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt read out a statement from Barbabella describing the diagnosis — chronic venous insufficiency — as 'a benign and common condition,' and confirmed that 'President Trump remains in excellent health.' Barbabella described the condition as benign and common; it occurs when leg vein valves deteriorate, causing blood to pool in the lower limbs. Most vascular specialists describe it as particularly common in adults aged 70 and older.

An October 2025 visit followed, which the White House labelled a 'semiannual physical.' Trump later said he had undergone advanced imaging on his heart and abdomen during that visit as preventive screening, adding that he regretted doing it because the revelation prompted public speculation about his health.

Slipping Public Confidence

Survey data suggests trust in the president's physical condition has eroded considerably over the past year. A Washington Post/ABC News/Ipsos poll conducted online from 24 to 28 April among 2,560 US adults found that 55 per cent said Trump is not in good enough physical health to serve effectively, while 59 per cent said he lacks the mental sharpness the role demands. The physical health figure marks a sharp climb from the previous autumn, when 45 per cent of Americans held that view.

Trump has been consistent in pushing back. At an Oval Office event on 12 May, he told reporters: 'I feel literally the same... I don't know why. It's not because I eat the best foods.' He also made light of his exercise habits during an appearance the week prior, joking that he works out 'like about one minute a day, max.'

Trump has a "routine annual physical" and "dental checkup" scheduled for May 26th.



This is despite a physical he took in October and 2 trips to the dentist this year already. pic.twitter.com/YNCxJCzZCi — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) May 12, 2026

What Follows the Exam

The 26 May appointment is scheduled roughly ten days after Trump is expected to return from a summit in Beijing with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Alongside the evaluation, the White House confirmed Trump will also 'spend time with service members and staff at Walter Reed in recognition of their service, professionalism, and dedication to the nation,' according to the official statement.

The accumulation of checkups, unscheduled dental visits, and visible physical changes has transformed routine presidential healthcare into a sustained political story. No additional details were released regarding whether the President's physician would issue a public medical summary following the 26 May examination. Dr Reiner and other cardiologists have previously called for greater transparency in how presidential health findings are disclosed to the public.